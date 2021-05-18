AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts OL Ryan Kelly said the team will only be working for the next two weeks, then the team will take a break before training camp. (Zak Keefer)

According to Reich, Wentz has been working with the Colts wide receivers this offseason. (Joel A. Erickson)

Reich said Wentz was “under the weather” so he didn’t participate in voluntary workouts: “Hoping that’s just a 24-hour thing.” (Bremer)

On the offseason schedule, Reich said it was important to find a compromise: “I think we started from a point of trust, nobody trying to manipulate anything.” (Erickson)

Jaguars

The Jaguars haven’t signed Tim Tebow yet but HC Urban Meyer has openly admitted he’s mulling the idea of bringing his former quarterback at Florida in and converting him to tight end. While the Jaguars have a need at the position, the move would be as much about building Meyer’s culture in the locker room as it would be Tebow’s on-field production, if he’s able to provide any. Another of Tebow’s past coaches, former Broncos HC John Fox, said he can see where Meyer is coming from but adds Tebow is still a longshot to make the team.

“Urban really likes him,” Fox said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He believes in his leadership. And I do too. He can be a really positive force in the locker room, he can help you establish a culture. But realistically, I haven’t seen him play in 10 years. To line up and play tight end after all that time off? To me, it’s a longshot.”

Texans

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes the Texans preferred QB Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback signing this offseason over other options because of his mobility, as they currently are unsettled on the interior offensive line.

However, Reiss still expects third-round QB Davis Mills to play at some point this season.