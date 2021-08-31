AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich says that QB Jacob Eason has “earned” the backup quarterback job.

“I think Jacob has earned that spot,’’ Reich said, via Fox59. “I think he’s done a nice job. Really happy with his progress.’’

Reich points out Eason’s arm talent as a reason for granting him the backup duties, while stating that he seemed poised and comfortable within the offense.

“I think his bright spots have really been throwing the ball down the field, making some nice chunk plays down the field,’’ Reich said. “I think the other bright spot for Jacob was that it wasn’t too big for him, that he got in there and looked comfortable, looked like he belonged. We expected that, but you never know until you actually get in there and I think he’s earned the trust and respect of the team.’’

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Joe Cullen‘s focus of the offseason was stopping the run. If the results from the preseason carry over into the regular season, it appears as if Cullen has accomplished his primary goal.

“It’s going to be pretty tough to run the ball on us,” S Jarrod Wilson said, via Jaguars.com.

“I’d like to compliment the whole defensive front,” Meyer said, while praising second-year DT DaVon Hamilton. “It’s been three weeks in a row that we’ve won the line of scrimmage. DaVon, he’s a big part of this defense.

“Joe, calling the style of defense we’ve played – big, thick cats that can control the line of scrimmage and he (Hamilton) is a big part of that. So is (DL) Malcom Brown.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Jaguars worked out K Lirim Hajrullahu.

Texans

Texans CB Bradley Roby is dealing with a “slight concussion” according to Aaron Wilson. The veteran cornerback was held out of Houston’s preseason finale against Tampa Bay.

“We didn’t want to take a chance on him with that,” Texans HC David Culley said.

Roby is serving the final game of his six-game suspension after testing positive for PED’s. Culley reassured that even though Roby won’t play in the Texans’ regular-season opener against the Jaguars, that he will be good to go moving forward.

“Bradley won’t play in the first game, but Bradley’s fine,” Culley said.

Wilson writes that with Roby out, CB Vernon Hargreaves III is slated to start opposite CB Terrance Mitchell.

“We feel comfortable with whoever ends up getting that starting job out there in place of Bradley,” Culley said. “That cornerback position has been a good position for us. Obviously, there’s not a lot of depth there now because of some of the injuries, but we feel comfortable that whoever we put back there will be good.”