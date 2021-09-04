AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Nyheim Hines called himself one of the “best players” on the team and knows he’s always one of the fastest guys on game day.

“I think I’m one of the best players on this field,” said Hines, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “And I know I’m the fastest player on the field.”

When asked about his three years with the Colts, Hines believes he’s done all that is asked of him and is always ready to play.

“I think I’ve done everything the Colts and the offensive staff has asked of me,” Hines said. “I’ve been a great teammate, I’ve developed into a leader, and it’s not in my control whether they use me too much or too little. But I know this: when 21 goes in there, 21 be ready.”

As for being called a “gadget” type running back, Hines said he’s comfortable with that label but also points out that he can run between the tackles.

“You know what? When I was younger I used to hear the term ‘gadget guy’ and it made me mad,” Hines says. “Honestly, I’m comfortable with whatever you call me. In life, society wants to label you. And if you don’t know who you are, society will put that label on for you. So for me, I know I’m not a gadget guy. Anyone who’s been here knows I’m tough. They know about my durability. I can run between the tackles. I’ve been doing that my whole life. If you want to call me a gadget guy, cool. But when I take one 50 yards between the tackles, don’t hop on the bandwagon because there won’t be any room.”

Texans

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that this season for the Texans is all about finding the future core of their team moving forward, adding that the team could end up playing rookie QB Davis Mills in some games instead of a 32-year old veteran in QB Tyrod Taylor .

Texans’ S Lonnie Johnson Jr. is expected back soon from a minor quadriceps injury and will play backup safety alongside S Terrence Brooks. The starters will be S Justin Reid and Eric Murray, who will also return from an injury that he sustained in the preseason finale. (Aaron Wilson)