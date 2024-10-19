Texans Make Three Roster Moves, Activate DE Denico Autry From Suspension

The Houston Texans announced they have activated DE Denico Autry from suspension.

Additionally, the Texans have elevated FB Troy Hairston and CB Desmond King II from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 7 against the Packers.

Autry, 34, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2023, Autry appeared all in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses.