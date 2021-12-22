AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said he will consider whether to retire after the season. (George Bremer)

Colts DT DeForest Buckner thinks RB Jonathan Taylor is an MVP candidate following his 170 yards and one touchdown performance against the Patriots: "I mean, he's a walking touchdown. J.T. for MVP." (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is expected to draw interest from a number of teams with vacancies, including the Jaguars.

Jaguars signed RB Ryquell Armstead off of the Packers' practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jaguars designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Jaguars LB Dylan Moses returned to practice from the non-football injury list.

Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on the COVID-19 list.

Texans

Texans WR Phillip Dorsett said he wants to stick around as part of the rebuild because of GM Nick Caserio.

“I knew once I asked for my release from Seattle that I would have a chance to be able to come,” Dorsett said, via Texans Wire. “Once he offered me the chance to come, I ran with it because I believe in him. I think that he has a great eye for talent, and he has a great football mind. I think he’s going to be able to do great things here if he gets the right pieces together and that’s the reason I wanted to be here.”

Dorsett added he loves how hard the Texans play.

“I see a lot of guys that go out there and they play their butt off. Obviously, we don’t have a lot of guys that have the big names, if you want to say it, but we have a lot of guys that come together and they just go out there and they play really hard and they fight. They are making a name for themselves. That’s the kind of team I want to be a part of. A team that goes out there and no matter, no matter what happens we are going to fight every game and we’ll see what happens on the scoreboard.”

While ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard some chatter about the Texans potentially firing HC David Culley after just one season, his colleague Dan Graziano gets the sense Culley will stay because Houston is skeptical it will be able to attract a top candidate to upgrade.

Culley chalked up the lack of snaps for RB David Johnson in Week 15 against the Jaguars to an injury during the game: "It's because of injuries. His role is still there." (Aaron Wilson)

in Week 15 against the Jaguars to an injury during the game: “It’s because of injuries. His role is still there.” (Aaron Wilson) New Texans DE Ron’Dell Carter signed a deal that runs through 2022. (Wilson)