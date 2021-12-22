Jaguars Announce Four Moves For Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday including designating TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Ryquell Armstead off of the Packers’ practice squad. ( Jaguars signed RBoff of the Packers’ practice squad. ( NFLTR

Jaguars designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Jaguars LB Dylan Moses returned to practice from the non-football injury list.

returned to practice from the non-football injury list. Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on the COVID-19 list.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Jaguars to activate Arnold from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Arnold, 26, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. Carolina traded him to the Jaguars midseason.

In 2021, Arnold has played in 11 games for Carolina and Jacksonville, recording 35 catches for 408 yards.