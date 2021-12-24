AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich told the media that he isn’t worried about managing the workload of RB Jonathan Taylor, who has a sizeable lead over the other running backs on top of the rushing yards chart.

“I don’t have any concern,” Reich said during a press conference. “We’re constantly talking to him, gauging where he’s at. The ebb and flow of the season I think takes care of it a little bit. Obviously, we’re going to continue to feed him the ball, but it’s not always going to be like it has been the last couple of weeks. There are going to be games where we throw it a little bit more, or give it to Nyheim [Hines] a little bit or [rookie running back] Deon [Jackson] or whatever the case may be. But at the same time, right now — even when we were running back by committee before he was here, we kind of go with the hot hand. It’s hard to argue with the production. Physically, he’s such a specimen, he takes great care of himself. At this point, he’s showing no wear and tear. If we’re able to run it the way we’re running it, we’ve just got to make the most of our passing attempts that we have, whether that’s gonna be 12 in a game or 20 or 30, and I think we have the players to do that. I think we will do that and I think we have, by and large, done that over the course of this year.”

According to Joel Corry, Colts CB Kenny Moore II earned $250,000 and $100,000 increases in his base salaries for the 2022 and 2023 seasons by making this year’s Pro Bowl.

Jaguars

Jaguars’ RB Ryquell Armstead found himself diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after his bout with COVID-19. This issue kept him from making a return to football for eight months.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” Armstead said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I got to sit back and enjoy my family, enjoy my kids, just do what they want to do. Be a dad. Just not take anything for granted. I cherish every moment now, and when it was time for me to step up out of my comfort zone and get back to where I need to be, I took that step. I was outside every day working out at 6 in the morning. Whether or not I knew I was going to get picked up or not, I was out there working by myself. I had a goal. I had a vision. I had an endgame. And this was the endgame. I’m here. I’m back on a 53 [man] roster. I’m back active, and like I said I’m blessed. My mental is so strong that none of this fazed me. I just keep going.”

Texans

Texans’ C Jimmy Morrissey said he feels confident and comfortable going forward, as he will likely be called upon due to COVID this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans' RB David Johnson didn't practice for the second straight day due to a quadriceps injury. (Wilson)