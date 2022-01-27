AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are a good fit for Bears WR Allen Robinson if they decide to be more active in free agency this offseason. Robinson is 29 and coming off a down season but one AFC executive thinks his skillset should still age well: “Route-running and contested catches … he can still do that. He was never a speed guy, so he should be able to give a team a few quality years.”
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer believes the Colts will look at coaches outside of the organization to replace DC Matt Eberflus, who became the head coach of the Bears on Thursday.
- One Colts assistant who could follow Eberflus to Chicago is LB coach Dave Borgonzi. (Ian Rapoport)
- Colts S coach Alan Williams could also follow Eberflus to the Bears but also has a chance to become the Colts’ new defensive coordinator. (Albert Breer)
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that league executives think Chargers WR Mike Williams would be a good fit with the Jaguars, assuming he makes it to free agency which is no sure thing. He’s not seen as a true No. 1 receiver, but execs said those are rare anyway: “Possession routes and jump balls, back shoulder/fades — anything to accentuate his size, length, catch radius and ball skills, teams should be looking for.”
- Jaguars WR DJ Chark is already running in his rehab from a fractured ankle this season and the injury isn’t expected to affect his free-agent market, per Fowler. What will impact it is questions others around the league have about his fitness and route running.
Texans
- Regarding the Texans’ interest in Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head-coaching job, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Gannon worked with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels in St. Louis and they have grown tight since then.
- Beyond that, Breer says Gannon also got to know Texans GM Nick Caserio later on. Breer says to not discount Gannon’s chances of landing the job.
- He adds one team Gannon has interviewed with this offseason called him “electric” and people who have known him expected him to have the smarts and command to interview well.
