AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, DeMeco Ryans

Colts

ESPN’s Stephen Holder expects there to be mutual interest between the Colts and DE Yannick Ngakoue on another deal if Indianapolis can find the cap space. Ngakoue notched 9.5 sacks to lead the team in 2022.

The Athletic's Zak Keefer writes he doesn't get the sense that Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday is a frontrunner for the head coaching job even though he made it to the second round of interviews with six other candidates.

Keefer seems to think Rams DC Raheem Morris, Eagles OC Shane Steichen or Bengals OC Brian Callahan are the potential frontrunners, though things are obviously tightly bunched.

ESPN did an offseason quarterback landing spot simulation with beat reporters standing in as the GMs of their respective teams. The Colts signed QB Jameis Winston to serve as a bridge quarterback and drafted Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 4 pick.

Jaguars

Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor, who is an impending free agent, said he “most definitely” wants to re-sign with the organization this offseason.

“Most definitely,” Taylor said, via Tim Walter of the Florida Times Union. “That’s the team that took the chance on me in the draft, and I’ve been there playing for four seasons now and I’m close to home, I’m two hours away from home, so being able to come back and play for Duval will be a lot of fun, so hopefully that will work out for me.”

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco says the Jaguars and TE Evan Engram have expressed mutual interest in a new deal. The next step will be finding a number, and DiRocco says $12 million a year has to be the starting point.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Jets S coach Marquand Manuel is a potential defensive coordinator candidate along with 49ers DL coach Kris Kocurek under new HC DeMeco Ryans. However, Wilson writes Kocurek may stay with San Francisco.

Wilson also reports Houston is interested in 49ers passing game specialist and S coach Cory Undlin for their defensive coordinator job.

for their defensive coordinator job. Ryans called coaching for the Texans his “dream job” after being drafted by Houston in 2006: “Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others.” (Wilson)

Ryans knows what it takes to build a winning team: “I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset.” (Wilson)

Texans owner Cal McNair said Ryans was "everything" they were looking for in a leader: "We are thrilled to welcome DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach of the Houston Texans. For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization." (Wilson)

Texans GM Nick Caserio believes Ryans is a proven coach: "DeMeco is a proven coach with a track record of success who has an innate ability to lead people. He is progressive in his vision, a great communicator, a connector and somebody that values collaboration." (Wilson)

Caserio said it's important for them to start getting positive results: "We know how important it is to get results now and we have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to partner with DeMeco to build our football team together." (Wilson)