AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich liked the way QB Jacob Eason threw the ball against the Panthers last weekend.

“I thought he went out there and showed himself well,” Reich said, via Jim Ayello. “There are times where (his timing) needs to be better, I think you’re seeing that right at times, but I think he’s making good progress. He’s very coachable, and I think he’s getting better each day and each week.”

Reich also praised sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger for how he looked in his first action on Sunday.

“Shoot, I’d (say the) same thing about our other quarterback. He had times where he was a little slow on the trigger, so he needs to speed that up, but there were also a lot of good flashes as well. Real good decision making, real good timing and then made good throws.”

Jaguars

Regarding Jaguars QBs Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew splitting first-team duties, OC Darrell Bevell said they’ll continue sharing reps until they make their final decision.

”We’re going to handle it that way until we make a final decision. We’re trying to make everybody better and we want competition at each and every position,” he said via Jacksonville.com’s John Reid.

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said his goal for Lawrence is having the quarterback play consistently.

“Just probably consistency is the word that you’re looking for right now,” Meyer said. “He has a bunch of good plays, just can’t have a bad play at that position.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the lack of a resolution as to Jacksonville’s Week 1 starter is just because of Meyer’s philosophy surrounding competition that he’s trying to emphasize.

He adds Minshew is highly respected in the locker room and has fiercely competed, even if Lawrence’s talent has been obvious. He doesn’t think the Jaguars are trying to inflate Minshew’s trade value.

Texans

Charles Robinson reports if the Texans choose to trade QB Deshaun Watson to an AFC team, it would have to be for the full price of at least three first-round picks and two second-round picks or two starters.

to an AFC team, it would have to be for the full price of at least three first-round picks and two second-round picks or two starters. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin , said the NFL has not spoken to his client in order to avoid interfering in the criminal investigation: “The answer is no. The reason is NFL regularly tries to not reach out to defendant and his lawyer until the criminal investigation is over to not interfere with the criminal investigation.” (Aaron Wilson)

, said the NFL has not spoken to his client in order to avoid interfering in the criminal investigation: “The answer is no. The reason is NFL regularly tries to not reach out to defendant and his lawyer until the criminal investigation is over to not interfere with the criminal investigation.” (Aaron Wilson) Hardin added that they will continue to work with the Houston Police Department and FBI on their investigation: “I welcome the investigation to look into all of it. We will continue to cooperate. We have cooperated with the Houston Police Department, the FBI and down the road, the NFL. We know that Deshaun has done absolutely nothing wrong.” (Wilson)

Attorney for the plaintiffs, Tony Buzbee, believes Hardin is trying to “deflect” questions and assures that the FBI “is not investigating” any of his plaintiffs: “That’s ridiculous and he knows it. He’s just trying to deflect. Come on, Jesus Christ, no they’re not. That’s just Rusty being Rusty. God bless him. I have no angst against him. I promise you the FBI is not investigating any of the victims of Deshaun Watson.” (Aaron Reiss)