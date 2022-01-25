AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- If Colts WR T.Y. Hilton doesn’t retire, ESPN’s Mike Wells believes Indianapolis would welcome him back for another season.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Michael DiRocco thinks the Jaguars will heavily consider bringing LT Cam Robinson back and moving 2021 second-round OT Walker Little to the right side, even if that means tagging Robinson for the second straight year at a figure of $17 million.
Texans
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop writes the Texans are not expected to re-sign S Justin Reid. He’s likely to command more than they want to pay in free agency and had some tension with the coaching staff this past season.
Titans
- ESPN’s Turron Davenport notes the Titans have an interesting decision with OLB Harold Landry finishing his contract year with a breakout 12-sack performance. It’d be painful to let him leave but it will cost a lot to keep him, and the Titans already spent big bucks on OLB Bud Dupree last offseason.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!