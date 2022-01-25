AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Logan Ulrich
Colts

  • If Colts WR T.Y. Hilton doesn’t retire, ESPN’s Mike Wells believes Indianapolis would welcome him back for another season. 

Jaguars

  • ESPN’s Michael DiRocco thinks the Jaguars will heavily consider bringing LT Cam Robinson back and moving 2021 second-round OT Walker Little to the right side, even if that means tagging Robinson for the second straight year at a figure of $17 million. 

Texans

  • ESPN’s Sarah Barshop writes the Texans are not expected to re-sign S Justin Reid. He’s likely to command more than they want to pay in free agency and had some tension with the coaching staff this past season. 

Titans

  • ESPN’s Turron Davenport notes the Titans have an interesting decision with OLB Harold Landry finishing his contract year with a breakout 12-sack performance. It’d be painful to let him leave but it will cost a lot to keep him, and the Titans already spent big bucks on OLB Bud Dupree last offseason. 

