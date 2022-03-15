AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Ryan Dunleavy reports that the 49ers, Bills, and Colts were interested in TE Evan Engram before he decided to sign with the Jaguars.
- Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said QB Carson Wentz was a leader and he loved playing with him: “I loved him…was a leader for us. He stepped up big in the games we needed him. There were some games, you know, it wasn’t good…I felt like he did a pretty good job under the circumstances…Whenever he got his chance, he made plays.” (Ben Standig)
- Hilton is open to re-signing in Indianapolis, or any other team, and told teams to call him if they want him: “If you want me then come get me. If Indy wants me they know how to find me and my agent.” (Anthony Calhoun)
- Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox‘s three-year, $18 million deal includes base salaries of $1.2 million, $4.8 million and $5.41 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Alie-Cox’s 2022 base salary and $2.39 million of his 2023 base salary are guaranteed at signing. He has a $4.6 million roster bonus due the fifth year of the 2022 league year for a total of $8.2 million guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- Alie-Cox can also make up to $510,000 each year in per-game active roster bonuses and has an annual $250,000 receptions incentive, per Wilson.
Jaguars
- Mike Clay reports that the Jaguars could be looking to trade WR Laviska Shenault this offseason after signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.
- Doug Kyed reports Engram’s one-year, $9 million contract includes a $3 million signing bonus and $8.25 million in total guarantees. His $5.25 million base salary is also fully guaranteed and there are up to $800,000 in reception and receiving yard incentives.
- Kyed also reports WR Zay Jones‘ three-year, $24 million contract includes $14 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus. His 2022 salary of $1.5 million and 2023 salary of $7 million are fully guaranteed and his deal also includes up to $1 million in incentives for each year of his contract.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson has details on Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun‘s three-year $45 million deal, which includes a $12.5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.5 million, $14 million and $13 million and a $1 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2024 league year.
- Oluokun’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries are guaranteed. He can make $500,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses and $500,000 annually for making the Pro Bowl.
- Jaguars G Brandon Scherff‘s three-year, $49.5 million deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $13.5 million and $15 million. Scherff’s base salaries are fully guaranteed in 2022 and 2023. (Nick Jhabvala)
- Each year of the deal, Scherff has up to $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses, a $500,000 workout bonus and a $1 million incentive for making the Pro Bowl.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are in contract talks with CB Desmond King, who they want back for the 2022 season.
- Texans OT Cedric Ogbuehi‘s deal includes: $180,000 signing bonus, $1.4 million total, $1.12 million base salary, up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, $200,000 playtime incentive. (Wilson)
- Texans TE Antony Auclair received a one-year deal worth $1.9 million including $1.6 million guaranteed. Auclair also receives $300,000 in per-game bonuses and a $300,000 playtime incentive clause. (Wilson)
- The Texans are expected to restructure S Eric Murray‘s contract at some point in order to reduce his $6.985m cap number and keep him on the roster. (Wilson)
- Texans G A.J. Cann‘s two-year, up to $10.5 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million and $3.5 million. His 2022 base and $1 million of his 2023 base are guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Cann also has up to $500,000 each year in per-game active roster bonuses, an annual $250,000 workout bonus and $1 million annually in playing time incentives.
Titans
- Titans C Ben Jones‘ two-year, $14 million deal includes a $6.88 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.12 million and $5 million, a $1 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2023 league year and a void year in 2024. Jones’ 2022 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- Titans TE Geoff Swaim‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $1.65 million signing bonus, guaranteed $1.75 million base salary, and up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. There’s also a void year. (Aaron Wilson)
