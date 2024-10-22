Titans Signing OT Isaiah Prince To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans are signing veteran OT Isaiah Prince to their practice squad.

Prince, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.

He was on the roster until late in the 2022 season when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth a few times before being signed away by the Broncos.

Denver signed Prince to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived him during final roster cuts. He then had a stint with the Falcons before becoming a free agent once more.

In 2023, Prince appeared in two games for the Falcons at tackle.