Jaguars Designate LB Foye Oluokun & S Andrew Wingard To Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated LB Foyesade Oluokun and S Andrew Wingard to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jacksonville also announced the release of CB Tre Flowers.

Oluokun, 29, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022 and re-signed to another three-year, $30 million deal in March.

In 2024, Oluokun has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.

Wingard, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and finished out the agreement in 2021.

The Jaguars re-signed him as a restricted free agent for the 2022 season before signing him to a three-year extension in 2023.

In 2023, Wingard appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 45 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumbleand two pass deflections.