Texans Making Three Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have waived DE Rashad Weaver.

Houston also signed RB Jawhar Jordan to the practice squad and released OL Arlington Hambright.

Jordan was a sixth-round pick by Houston just this spring but was cut earlier this season.

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans out of Pittsburgh.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among the final roster cuts this season. He signed to Houston’s practice squad afterward.

In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.