AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts GM Chris Ballard believes WR T.Y. Hilton can still be a difference maker, but he’s happy with the group the team currently has: “Do I think T.Y. can still play? Absolutely. But right now, I like where we’re at.” (Stephen Holder)
- Ballard kept QB Sam Ehlinger because the team believes in his potential and didn’t think there was a chance he’d clear waivers: “We think Sam’s got a really bright future.” (George Bremer)
- Ballard said the team isn’t looking for a new kicker and is content with Rodrigo Blankenship: “Hot Rod’s our guy.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Ballard hopes the team can work out an extension with G Quenton Nelson: “You pay your best players, and he’s special.” (Bremer)
- Colts LB Shaquille Leonard returned to the practice field in pads on Wednesday, which is a notable step as he works back to potentially playing. (Bremer)
- Ballard still has yet to determine a timetable to return for Leonard, though: “You can’t miss all that time and just go to being game ready…I can’t give you a timeline. Maybe Week 1, maybe Week 6. We’ll work and we’ll deal with it however we gotta deal with it.” (James Boyd)
- Colts WR Parris Campbell said his goal for this season is to play in all 17 games: “Play 17 games. That’s the negative on Parris Campbell right now, and that’s one of my biggest things – not just being a playmaker, but also being reliable. And obviously we want to play more than 17 games.” (Zak Keefer)
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Giants also put a waiver claim on recently signed RB JaMycal Hasty. The Jaguars were higher in the order, though.
Texans
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans have not closed the door on a potential return for TE Antony Auclair, who’s recovering from a sprained right knee.
- Texans GM Nick Caserio isn’t ready to crown QB Davis Mills the quarterback of the future. He said the team’s focus is week 1 against the Colts: “I’m not really focused on the long term. I’m focused on next week and just trying to have a good week of preparation for the Colts so that’s where our focus is, as a team.” (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Texans HC Lovie Smith said they envision their backfield with a lead back, backup runner and third-down back. Right now those roles look to be filled by fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale respectively. (Brooks Kubena)
- Smith says third-round LB Christian Harris (hamstring) is progressing from his injury but isn’t ready to play. (Kubena)
Titans
- Titans GM Jon Robinson was excited to get OL Dennis Daley via trade and said his versatility was coveted by the team: “[He’s] played tackle and some guard. He has good quickness and snap with his punch…We’re glad he was available.” (Jim Wyatt)
