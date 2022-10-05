AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Phillip Lindsay said he’ll be “ready to go” for Thursday’s game in place of Jonathan Taylor (ankle): “I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called.” (Zak Keefer)

said he’ll be “ready to go” for Thursday’s game in place of (ankle): “I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called.” (Zak Keefer) Lindsay is confident that Indianapolis will be able to find success with their running game: “There’s a lot of game left. I know Jonathan’s frustrated at times. I know coach is frustrated at times. I don’t know how he did at the start of last season, but then he exploded. That just shows you that you stay true to what you do.” (Keefer)

Jaguars

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. suffered an injury to his left arm but should be “good to go” for Week 4: “We hope he can (play). He should be good to go.” (Aaron Wilson)

said first-round CB suffered an injury to his left arm but should be “good to go” for Week 4: “We hope he can (play). He should be good to go.” (Aaron Wilson) Regarding the Texans cutting TE Pharaoh Brown this week, Smith said they were unable to effectively evaluate Brown: “Once someone is not here, I don’t know what good that will do. We went a different direction. Sometimes, divorce is good for both parties. Pharaoh did a good job for us while he was here. We’ve both moved on.” (Wilson)

this week, Smith said they were unable to effectively evaluate Brown: “Once someone is not here, I don’t know what good that will do. We went a different direction. Sometimes, divorce is good for both parties. Pharaoh did a good job for us while he was here. We’ve both moved on.” (Wilson) Smith said CB Tavierre Thomas is making “a lot of progress” from his quadriceps injury: “Can’t wait to get him back out there. He’s making a lot of progress. Eventually, we’ll get him back out there.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans OT Taylor Lewan admits that he’s wondered if his time in Tennessee is over following his season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

“It’s tough, but it really just turns into it’s out of your control,” Lewan said, via John Glennon of FanNation. “So like I kind of sit there and wonder, `What if I am done as a Titan?’ Because you never know what’s going to happen. What if it is over for me? What if football is done with me? … I’ve got a lot to think about. I’ve got a lot to do in the next few months to figure out what I want my life to look like in the future.”

Lewan describes that his knee has lingering damage from his ACL injury in 2020 and faced issues with swelling during last season.

“Last year during the season, I had issues,” Lewan said. “My knee was swelling up. My knee was swelling up. I was always feeling pain in there, and I was like, `I don’t know what the deal is.’ Turns out this year, I found out that there are things with my knee going on now that are a direct correlation to what happened when I got my knee done. So, I have to go and get my knee fixed, to be able to play football or to live like a normal life in general.”

Lewan added that suffering two knee injuries in as many years has taken a mental toll on him.

“My first thought is I’m f***ing tired,” Lewan said. “It’s a weird thing to say. Like, I feel exhausted. Because it’s been two years of kind of like football hell. You sit there and you want to do things that you know you can do. But you’re limited in certain ways because of a mistake that happened.”