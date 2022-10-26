AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts QB Matt Ryan said he has given no thought to requesting a trade. (Kevin Bowen)
- Ryan also spoke about new starting QB Sam Ehlinger and his role as a backup now: “I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts HC Frank Reich on Ryan’s shoulder injury: “Talking to him today, he probably would have found a way to play. But, it’s not insignificant.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Reich would not put all the team’s issues on Ryan, but added: “Why are we struggling? We’re turning the ball over too much.” (Siciliano)
- Reich also commented on the change at quarterback not signaling an end to the team’s season: “Nobody is waving the white flag. That’s not in my DNA. That’s not in our players’ DNA. I would never do that in a million years.” (Stephen Holder)
- Colts C Ryan Kelly on being surprised by the quarterback change: “I think everybody has their own opinions on it. I’m not going to get into mine.” (Kevin Bowen)
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that while RB JaMycal Hasty will see an increase in carries, things will not change with RB Travis Etienne: “You’re not going to see anything different from TJ.” (John Shipley)
- Pederson also let it be known the Jets called on Monday about RB James Robinson and the trade went through, yet Jacksonville was “not at all” shopping him. (Shipley)
Texans
- Texans practice squad WR Drew Estrada underwent tests that revealed he has a torn Achilles. (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill‘s leg is getting better and will be listed as limited on the practice report this week, with his reps being scaled back. (Turron Davenport)
