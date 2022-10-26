AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

  • Colts QB Matt Ryan said he has given no thought to requesting a trade. (Kevin Bowen)
  • Ryan also spoke about new starting QB Sam Ehlinger and his role as a backup now: “I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.” (Zak Keefer)
  • Colts HC Frank Reich on Ryan’s shoulder injury: “Talking to him today, he probably would have found a way to play. But, it’s not insignificant.” (Andrew Siciliano)
  • Reich would not put all the team’s issues on Ryan, but added: “Why are we struggling? We’re turning the ball over too much.” (Siciliano)
  • Reich also commented on the change at quarterback not signaling an end to the team’s season: “Nobody is waving the white flag. That’s not in my DNA. That’s not in our players’ DNA. I would never do that in a million years.”  (Stephen Holder)
  • Colts C Ryan Kelly on being surprised by the quarterback change: “I think everybody has their own opinions on it. I’m not going to get into mine.” (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that while RB JaMycal Hasty will see an increase in carries, things will not change with RB Travis Etienne: “You’re not going to see anything different from TJ.” (John Shipley)
  • Pederson also let it be known the Jets called on Monday about RB James Robinson and the trade went through, yet Jacksonville was “not at all” shopping him. (Shipley)

Texans

  • Texans practice squad WR Drew Estrada underwent tests that revealed he has a torn Achilles. (Wilson)

Titans

