AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen looks at the Colts’ options at quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers . He notes that GM Chris Ballard brought up backup QB Jacoby Brissett , who started for the team in 2019 but isn’t currently under contract: “I don’t want to discount Jacoby. We still like Jacoby Brissett. We think he’s a good player. So, let’s not completely take Jacoby out of the mix here.”

Bowen adds Brissett is interested in having the best chance to compete for a starting role in 2021, whether it's with the Colts or elsewhere. Indianapolis also has 2020 fourth-round QB Jacob Eason

To land a quarterback in the first round, the Colts will likely need to trade up from their No. 21 pick in the first round, which Bowen thinks Ballard would be open to.

He adds a free agent or trade acquisition at quarterback is possible depending on who is available but the Colts also need to fill a void at left tackle which will require potentially significant resources.

Colts QB coach Marcus Brady is a strong candidate to replace departed OC Nick Sirianni, as he’s drawn interest from other teams with vacancies at that spot. (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

The No. 1 pick in 2021 might be the easiest pick in the history of the NFL with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence available, which is good news for the Jaguars. However, new GM Trent Baalke wasn’t ready to go so far as to call it an easy decision, yet.

“I don’t know if that word exists in the National Football League,” Baalke said via Pro Football Talk. “So it certainly puts you in the driver’s seat, but there are no easy decisions in the National Football League. You work through the process, you do the best job you can, and then you make the decision based on the knowledge you’ve acquired.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions that he’s leery about the decision to hire Baalke given that it doesn’t have HC Urban Meyer ‘s fingerprints on it.

Per Jacksonville.com's John Reid, Baalke said he's grateful for the second chance as he wasn't sure he'd be a general manager again after the 49ers fired him.

Baalke said veteran NFL personnel executive Tom Gamble is already on staff in an undisclosed role. Gamble worked closely with Baalke in San Francisco. (Adam Caplan)

Jaguars owner Shad Khan didn't say how long Baalke and Meyer are signed for but said the two deals are aligned contractually for "a long time, OK." (Mark Long)

