AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts are hiring former Edmonton HC Scott Milanovich as their QB coach.
- In his end of season press conference, Colts owner Jim Irsay defended GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich from any possible doubters: “Let me state very clearly, the only reason we got where we are is Chris Ballard and Frank Reich. They are the biggest reasons.” (Stephen Holder)
- Irsay wouldn’t talk about Lions QB Matthew Stafford or others due to league tampering rules, but he believes the Colts are just a quarterback away from being true contenders: “In talking with Chris and Frank, our belief is we’re close. We have a tremendous nucleus of players capable of playing for the Super Bowl soon. … Ideally, if you can get someone who’s ready to (come in) and is ready to go. …” (Jim Ayello)
- As to other potential needs, Irsay mentioned one or two more playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, left tackle with the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, and both cornerback and pass rusher on defense. (Erickson)
- Irsay is hopeful they can make it work to bring back WR T.Y. Hilton, but acknowledged it might not make financial sense: “We’d love to see T.Y. back. He’s a great Colt. He still has elite skills and can take over a game. The biggest thing at this point for athletes is… there’s a business side to it. You want a guy back, but it has to fit.” (Holder)
- Irsay said he hasn’t had any recent conversations with former QB Andrew Luck: “I think it stands where it stands. Andrew’s retired. He knows we would love to have him back, but only he could ever answer that question.” (Erickson)
- He added there are no plans to try and talk Luck into coming back: “But at the same time, we respect that he made that decision and we don’t want to be annoying. There’s no point to it. He’s retired.” (Zak Keefer)
Jaguars
- Adam Caplan reports that HC Urban Meyer and the Jaguars have hired Fernando Lovo to a “chief of staff” role similar to the one he held at the University of Texas.
Texans
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss thinks the maximum return the Texans could get in a trade for DL J.J. Watt is a second-round pick, with Watt’s age, contract and injury history the mitigating factors.
- Noted NFL line play analyst Brandon Thorn says Watt isn’t as explosive as he used to be, but thinks he still can be a productive, double-digit sacks-type pass rusher for one to three more seasons.
Titans
- Paul Kuharsky reports the Titans had offered former DC Dean Pees a senior consultant role, not the defensive coordinator job.
- Pees is joining the Falcons under new HC Arthur Smith as their defensive coordinator.