AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder writes that if the Colts continue to strike out with some of their other big-name pursuits at quarterback, pending FA QB Jacoby Brissett has to be in the conversation to re-sign with Indianapolis given his past starting experience.

this offseason. When discussing Burton’s future with the team, owner Jim Irsay said he believes he can still produce in the NFL: “We’ll see how the future plays out. But I think Trey can still produce in this league.” (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

New Jaguars director of sports performance Chris Doyle was the highest-paid strength coach in college football until he was terminated by Iowa last year for allegations of mistreatment and racism.

was the highest-paid strength coach in college football until he was terminated by Iowa last year for allegations of mistreatment and racism. Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he’s known Doyle for 20 years, vetted the hire and is confident there will be no issues with Doyle. (Michael DiRocco)

said he’s known Doyle for 20 years, vetted the hire and is confident there will be no issues with Doyle. (Michael DiRocco) Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell told reporters Jacksonville won’t be trading the No. 1 pick and is looking forward to working with the “young QB we’re going to bring in here.” He’ll be at Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence ‘s workout on Friday. (Mark Long)

told reporters Jacksonville won’t be trading the No. 1 pick and is looking forward to working with the “young QB we’re going to bring in here.” He’ll be at Clemson QB ‘s workout on Friday. (Mark Long) New Jaguars DC Joe Cullen didn’t say whether Jacksonville would run a 4-3 or a 3-4, adding he has experience with both. (John Oehser)

Texans

Texans’ president Jamey Rootes announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from the organization and initially began considering leaving Houston after the passing of former owner Bob McNair in 2018. He intends on joining another franchise.

“It’s not a new idea for me,” Rootes said via Fox 26’s Mark Berman. “When (late owner) Bob (McNair) started to decline, I started thinking about am I good with making the transition from someone that’s a hero to me? I thought you know it’s kind of selfish. It’s important that the organization as stability in this window and when Bob passed I thought about it again. I love (chairman/CEO) Cal (McNair) like a brother. I really felt like I owed it to him to be here during a period of time to allow there to be a smooth transition to his leadership. As the year wound down this year I really felt like the organization is in a great place from the business perspective. We’ve got a tremendous leadership team that’s been with me, probably the average tenure is 16 years. I just thought the time was right for me to go do something different. I’ve been here for 20 years. The average tenure (for CEOs) is five years and only 20 percent that last past 10 years. It’s really not normal for someone to be in this kind of leadership position for this long. I’m young enough that there’s a new opportunity for me to go and create something which is my forte.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Rootes wanted to announce his resignation following the Texans’ search for a new general manager after his work on the search committee was “ignored.”

Houston “persuaded” Rootes to prolong his resignation in order to prevent the perception of Houston’s front office’s dysfunction.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini confirms that Rootes’ resignation has been “in the works for weeks.”

The Texans hired former Lions character coach Dylan Thompson in a similar role. Thompson was a quarterback at South Carolina while Texans EVP Jack Easterby was a character coach for the basketball team. (Aaron Wilson)

in a similar role. Thompson was a quarterback at South Carolina while Texans EVP was a character coach for the basketball team. (Aaron Wilson) Thompson’s title will be director of team development. (Albert Breer)

