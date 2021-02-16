AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Press Taylor is joining the Colts as a senior offensive assistant, which is a fresh start from his time in Philadelphia where things fell apart with QB Carson Wentz.

His older brother, Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor, talked about the way he properly handled the entire Eagles’ organization being under fire.

“I don’t know what it was like behind the scenes, but I’ll tell you this: I was proud of the way he handled that situation,” Zac Taylor said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “He had the bullets coming his way. You’re going to face adversity in this league. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.”

Jaguars

No one from the Jaguars has stated the obvious yet: that Jacksonville will select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in April. But Jaguars HC Urban Meyer did work with Lawrence to plan his personal pro day this past week to allow Lawrence to throw in front of scouts and then take several months to heal from surgery to his non-throwing shoulder, ensuring Lawrence will be ready for the start of Jaguars training camp.

“We did a Zoom call with him, and I asked him – there are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day – but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time],” Meyer said via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “‘That’s getting late because it’s a five-month recovery. It’s a six-month injury. The second thing, you can not throw. He’s probably a good enough player, but he said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Third thing, I said why don’t you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I’d like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They’ve never seen him. I’ve seen him, so he said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Lawrence’s shoulder surgery on Tuesday “went great” and he’s expected to be 100 percent for training camp.

Texans

Now that J.J. Watt and the Texans have officially parted ways, the attention for Houston will turn to the future of their defensive line, where a few younger players will try to step into the massive void Watt leaves behind. Texans DE Charles Omenihu credited Watt as a positive for his development and said it’s now up to him and others to show they were listening.

“We’re all going to step up our game, guys like me and Ross Blacklock,” Omenihu said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s the next-man-up mentality that J.J. taught us and we’re all going to have to grow up a little bit faster.”

Titans