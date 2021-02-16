AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
Press Taylor is joining the Colts as a senior offensive assistant, which is a fresh start from his time in Philadelphia where things fell apart with QB Carson Wentz.
His older brother, Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor, talked about the way he properly handled the entire Eagles’ organization being under fire.
“I don’t know what it was like behind the scenes, but I’ll tell you this: I was proud of the way he handled that situation,” Zac Taylor said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “He had the bullets coming his way. You’re going to face adversity in this league. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.”
Jaguars
No one from the Jaguars has stated the obvious yet: that Jacksonville will select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in April. But Jaguars HC Urban Meyer did work with Lawrence to plan his personal pro day this past week to allow Lawrence to throw in front of scouts and then take several months to heal from surgery to his non-throwing shoulder, ensuring Lawrence will be ready for the start of Jaguars training camp.
“We did a Zoom call with him, and I asked him – there are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day – but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time],” Meyer said via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “‘That’s getting late because it’s a five-month recovery. It’s a six-month injury. The second thing, you can not throw. He’s probably a good enough player, but he said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Third thing, I said why don’t you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I’d like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They’ve never seen him. I’ve seen him, so he said, ‘Let’s go.’”
- Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Lawrence’s shoulder surgery on Tuesday “went great” and he’s expected to be 100 percent for training camp.
Texans
Now that J.J. Watt and the Texans have officially parted ways, the attention for Houston will turn to the future of their defensive line, where a few younger players will try to step into the massive void Watt leaves behind. Texans DE Charles Omenihu credited Watt as a positive for his development and said it’s now up to him and others to show they were listening.
“We’re all going to step up our game, guys like me and Ross Blacklock,” Omenihu said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s the next-man-up mentality that J.J. taught us and we’re all going to have to grow up a little bit faster.”
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Texans RB David Johnson, RB Duke Johnson, LB Benardrick McKinney, TE Darren Fells, G Zach Fulton and DT Brandon Dunn as potential cap casualties.
- New Texans HC David Culley will retain defensive assistant Deon Broomfield and offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee on his staff. (Wilson)
Titans
- Per TitanInsider.com’s Terry McCormick, Titans GM Jon Robinson confirmed they have been in touch with former Texans DE J.J. Watt‘s representation: “We’ll see how it goes. See where their interest is and see if it’s an avenue we want to go down and if it’s a fit.”
- Robinson acknowledged the Titans have to have a more effective pass rush but that doesn’t mean necessarily acquiring an edge rusher: “The pass rush has got to be better. There are different ways to affect the QB than just on the edge.” (McCormick)
- That said, Robinson wouldn’t be opposed to dipping back into free agency for an edge rusher even after signings for DE Jadeveon Clowney and DE Vic Beasley flopped spectacularly: “We would love to have that guy. We want all of our players to be successful, including the edge rusher. We tried to put a plan together last year, and there were some players that came in in free agency that bought in, and some where it didn’t work.” (McCormick)
- Robinson said he’s had the same conversation with WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith that he had with RT Jack Conklin last year, telling them he’d love to have them back but he understands they have to do what’s best for them financially. Conklin signed a big deal to leave and join the Browns. (Jim Wyatt)
- Robinson also praised Titans LB Jayon Brown, another one of their pending free agents: “He’s a really instinctive player, good in zone coverage and man. He’s an undersized productive player, who is instinctive. He’s been a good player for us. We could have used him going down the stretch last season.” (Turron Davenport)
- Robinson didn’t have many details regarding WR Adam Humphries who missed most of the 2020 season dealing with the effects of a concussion: “There’s nothing more important than health and safety of our players. We are continuing to monitor and talking to doctors and to Adam and seeing how it goes.” (McCormick)
- Asked about the fifth-year option for LB Rashaan Evans, Robinson pointed out they don’t have to make a decision on that until May, calling it a 2022 decision. (McCormick)