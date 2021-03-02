AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder says he got a “very strong denial” upon checking in on the report that DE J.J. Watt turned down a larger deal from the Colts in order to sign in Arizona.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson also disputes a report that the Browns offered more money than the Cardinals did to Watt. He says he's been told by multiple Watt suitors that the $23 million guaranteed Arizona gave Watt was about what they were willing to fork over in total.

Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz has added the Colts to his virtual meeting schedule. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco says Jaguars QBs Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton will compete to be the backup to Trevor Lawrence next year and Jacksonville trading either one isn’t out of the question if they get a decent offer.

DiRocco mentions the Jaguars would like to add a speedy complement to RB James Robinson after Chris Thompson didn't work out.

He also expects the Jaguars to be active in free agency at wide receiver, though not necessarily for the top guys, and adds they could bring back WR Keelan Cole.

. DiRocco highlights the defensive line as one of the Jaguars’ biggest needs and writes they could pursue Giants DT Leonard Williams, Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh or Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson to shore up the position.

Texans

One of the few bright spots for the Texans in 2020 was the breakout season from LB Tyrell Adams, who emerged as a solid starter with 123 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses. Adams is a pending unrestricted free agent and the former undrafted free agent out of West Georgia is looking to strike while the iron is hot.

“I’m still working through it, and the Texans are definitely one of my top priorities as the first team that gave me a shot,” Adams said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “They’ve opened up my role, and I appreciate them for that. My thinking is family-based and about trying to set my family up.”

Adams thinks he still has a lot of room for growth even from his strong season in 2020.

“The door is open, and the ceiling is a lot higher,” he said. “I want to keep working and getting better. To put my talent on display at a high level was a good thing for me. I watched the film of last year, and I still left a lot of plays out there. I’m hungry for a lot more.”

Per NBC Sports’ JP Finlay, venerated Texans beat reporter John McClain reports Washington is not one of the five teams that has called the Texans about a trade for QB Deshaun Watson .

. In his introductory press conference with the Cardinals, DE J.J. Watt said: “I love Deshaun, we speak often. he’s an incredible player, incredible person, special human being. He is a great person. The one thing I want for him is to be happy. Whatever that looks like for him, that’s what I want for him.” (Wilson)

