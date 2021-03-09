AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Eagles tackle Jason Peters expects his former teammate, QB Carson Wentz, to succeed with the Colts.

“One thing I do know about Frank [Reich], he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters said on Sirius XM Radio, via Albert Breer. “He’s not just going to let [Wentz] just go out there [and] have bad mechanics, or just go out there and throw bad balls. He’s going to put him in the best spots. He’s going to correct him when he’s wrong, and vice versa. They’re going to communicate with each other and all that good stuff.”

According to Breer, a successful season for Wentz could lead to Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady becoming a popular head coaching candidate in the future.

Jaguars

In a press conference on Tuesday, Urban Meyer said that CB C.J. Henderson is rehabbing at the Jaguars’ facility after having labrum surgery, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Meyer says that Jaguars would like for LG Andrew Norwell to remain on the team. (John Oehser)

to remain on the team. (John Oehser) Norwell is set to make $12 million in 2021, and the Jaguars have asked him to take a pay cut. (Albert Breer)

Texans

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Texans TE Jordan Akins is looking forward to solidifying his status in the league and working with new head coach David Culley.

“The more comfortable you get in the NFL, the faster you can play,” Akins told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “After you adjust to the speed of the game, you can relax and play better. Now that I’ve got the speed down and the terminology, I have the experience. I’m very excited for the upcoming season, and I’m ready to show my talent.”

The former assistant head coach in Baltimore, Culley comes over from a Ravens team that frequently utilized tight ends in its passing attack.

“That’s very exciting for us as tight ends,” Akins said. “I think it’s going to be a great change for us. I’m looking forward to working with him, and I think I’ll fit in his system well.”

Titans