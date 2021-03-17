AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes the Colts and S George Odum weren’t particularly close in early contract negotiations. Indianapolis ended up placing the original round tender on Odum, who voiced his displeasure on Twitter.
- Keefer notes the Colts are saving money to get extensions done with LB Darius Leonard, RT Braden Smith and possibly RB Nyheim Hines, with Leonard the first in line and someone who could potentially have their deal done in a few months.
- There are numerous connections between the Colts and Eagles TE Zach Ertz with HC Frank Reich and QB Carson Wentz but ESPN’s Tim McManus notes the Eagles might break ties against the Colts because they own one of their 2022 picks.
- Josina Anderson reports that Colts RB Marlon Mack‘s one-year, $2 million extension is fully guaranteed.
- Texas A&M OL Carson Green had a virtual meeting with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
Jaguars
- Joe Schad reports that both the Jaguars and Eagles had an interest in QB Jacoby Brissett before he signed with the Dolphins.
- Michael Silver reports that new Jaguars’ WR Marvin Jones also received interest from the Texans and the Raiders.
- Jaguars’ DL Tyson Alualu‘s two-year deal has a $6 million base value, $3.925 million guaranteed, a $2.4 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.075 million guaranteed, $2.05 million ($250,000 guaranteed), up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2022, a $200,000 workout bonus for 2022, and a $25,000 workout bonus for 2021. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ DL Roy Robertson-Harris‘ three-year, $23.4 million deal includes $14 million guaranteed, a $7million signing bonus, salaries of $1million guaranteed, $6 million guaranteed, $7 million, an annual $400,000 max per game active roster bonus, and up to $1 million in annual sack incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ RB Carlos Hyde‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes $1.4million guaranteed, a $900,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.25 million ($500,000 fully guaranteed), $1.6 million, an annual $200,000 per game active roster bonus, a $750,000 rushing yards incentive annually, a $150,000 workout bonus for 2021, and a $200,000 workout bonus for 2022. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- John McClain expects the Texans to trade Deshaun Watson despite the organization being adamantly against dealing him so far this offseason.
- According to Jeremy Fowler, the Texans were also negotiating with Raiders’ recently signed WR John Brown before he landed with Las Vegas.
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss notes the additions of 33-year-old WR Andre Roberts, 31-year-old RB Mark Ingram and 33-year-old OT Marcus Cannon appear to be as much for helping build a new culture for the Texans as they enter a new regime as they are about filling holes on the roster.
- Reiss points out that the Texans already tried RT Tytus Howard at guard before moving him to tackle as a better fit, so it’s curious that they would trade for another tackle in Cannon, who is set to make $7 million in 2021 which would be steep for a backup.
- If the Texans need to create more cap space, Reiss points out they could cut DT Brandon Dunn ($3.75 million) or G Zach Fulton ($3 million). Houston did indeed cut Fulton on Wednesday.
- Texans’ LB Kevin Pierre-Louis‘ two-year, $7 million deal has a max value of $8 million with $2 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.75 million guaranteed, $2.75 million, up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually, and a $500,000 playtime incentive annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ WR Andre Roberts‘ two-year, $5.5 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.5 million guaranteed, salaries of $1.5 million fully guaranteed, $2 million, annual per-game active roster bonuses of up to $500, and a $100,000 Pro Bowl incentive annual. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ new S Terrence Brooks‘ one-year, $2 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1.1 million base salary, up to $400,000 in per-game bonuses and a max of $250,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Paul Kuharsky says that the Titans were not in on WR Marvin Jones, who wound up signing with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
- Titans’ T Kendall Lamm‘s one-year, $6.8 million includes $3 million guaranteed, a $1.7 million signing bonus, salaries of up to $1.3 million guaranteed, $2.3 million, and up to $500,000 per game in active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- Titans’ TE Geoff Swaim‘s one-year, $2.5 million deal includes $2.25 million guaranteed, a $1.25 million signing bonus, a salary of $1million guaranteed, and up to $250,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)