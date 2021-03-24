AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich tells Albert Breer of SI.com that they planned to draft a quarterback before they agreed to the trade with the Eagles for QB Carson Wentz.

“There’s no doubt [G.M.] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about that, and Mr. [Jim] Irsay, the three of us have talked about that together,” Reich said. “That’s what you shoot for. So that’s the vision. When Andrew retired, we were looking for that long-term vision, what’s the next answer? First, was it going to be Jacoby? Jacoby did a nice job, and ultimately as highly as we thought about Jacoby, we didn’t feel like that was the long-term answer. And then, obviously, Philip was a great answer, but just the short answer. And then he retired.

“Was it going to be a draft pick? Honestly, I think Chris and I were thinking, somehow we were going to figure out how we were going to be able to draft the quarterback of our future. And then this thing came with Carson and it fell into our laps. And that’s the great thing about it, when it works that way, it almost makes you feel like it’s more meant to be because you can’t make this stuff up and you can’t manufacture it.”

Jaguars

New Jaguars WR Marvin Jones believes he can help impact his new team on the field and with his leadership.

“It feels good because obviously, I’m still playing at the top of my game,” Jones said Monday, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ”I’ve been doing this a long time at a high level. I felt like even when I was in Cincy when I was a young guy, I was still a leader in a way.

“I think everywhere I’ve been, every stop I’ve made, I’ve been a leader. That’s not necessarily saying that I’m going to be the one talking all the time. I like to show and you see that I’m a leader on and off the field.”

Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Texans CB Vernon Hargreaves ‘ one-year, $1.5 million deal can be worth up to $2 million and includes a $200,000 signing bonus and up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

