AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Milanovich says he's watched what he can of backup QB Jacob Eason but it's just tough to evaluate since there's so little tape on him. (Joel Erickson)

but it’s just tough to evaluate since there’s so little tape on him. (Joel Erickson) Former Auburn TE Sal Cannella worked out for the Colts as well this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco points out that new Jaguars TE coach Tyler Bowen comes from Penn State, which makes TE Pat Freiermuth a name to watch for Jacksonville in the draft to address their big need at the position.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell noted the Jaguars will be able to continue holding home games in London and those won't count toward either the NFL's yearly four international games or Jacksonville's turn in the international rotation. (Ben Volin)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio hasn’t had much to say about QB Deshaun Watson this offseason, not to other teams and not to the media. Caserio made the first comments from the team aside from an initial statement on allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Watson, though, calling them troubling and saying the team will wait to see how the legal process plays out.

“It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of that,” Caserio said on a team podcast via Rivers McCown. “We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But, again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself.”

West Virginia DT Darius Stills has added the Texans to his virtual meeting itinerary. (Justin Melo)

Titans

Paul Kuharsky notes that Titans’ TE Anthony Firkser‘s one-year deal has a $1.75 million base salary which is guaranteed. Firkser also received a $1.25 million signing bonus and will carry a cap hit of $3 million for 2021.