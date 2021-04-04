AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
Colts’ new assistant OL coach Kevin Mawae said he texted HC Frank Reich about a position on his staff after former OL assistant Klayton Adams was hired as Arizona State’s offensive line coach. Mawae was Arizona State’s offensive analyst for two years was hopeful to land their full-time OL coach job.
“Shot him a text and said, ‘Hey, I know Klayton is leaving. I would be interested,’’’ Mawae said. “He said, ‘If it happens, hit me back up.’’’
Mawae said he never overtouted his resume to include that he’s an NFL Hall of Famer after a 16-year playing career.
“You don’t assume anything,’’ Mawae said. “I said, ‘This is Kevin Mawae, used to play in the NFL, I’m currently an analyst at ASU, would love an opportunity.’ And it just kind of grows from there. You never walk into a room thinking everybody knows who you are. You’ve got to have some humility about this business. It’s not about what I did as a player, it’s what I hope I can bring as a coach. It’s unique in that way.”
Jaguars
- Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that there is currently nothing developing between the Houston Texans and veteran QB Alex Smith.
- Statement from Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin on the Houston Police Department investigation into his client: “We welcome this long-overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.” (Tom Pelissero
- The National Football League also issued the following statement about a pending investigation: “We are continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.” (Mark Berman)
Titans
- Tennessee C Brandon Kennedy has had a virtual meeting with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
- The Titans were one of the teams to meet and speak with Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir at his pro day. (Cam Mellor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!