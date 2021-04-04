AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ new assistant OL coach Kevin Mawae said he texted HC Frank Reich about a position on his staff after former OL assistant Klayton Adams was hired as Arizona State’s offensive line coach. Mawae was Arizona State’s offensive analyst for two years was hopeful to land their full-time OL coach job.

“Shot him a text and said, ‘Hey, I know Klayton is leaving. I would be interested,’’’ Mawae said. “He said, ‘If it happens, hit me back up.’’’

Mawae said he never overtouted his resume to include that he’s an NFL Hall of Famer after a 16-year playing career.

“You don’t assume anything,’’ Mawae said. “I said, ‘This is Kevin Mawae, used to play in the NFL, I’m currently an analyst at ASU, would love an opportunity.’ And it just kind of grows from there. You never walk into a room thinking everybody knows who you are. You’ve got to have some humility about this business. It’s not about what I did as a player, it’s what I hope I can bring as a coach. It’s unique in that way.”

Jaguars

Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans