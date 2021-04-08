AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ veteran CB Xavier Rhodes cited the team’s “camaraderie” and the potential of the organization regarding his decision to sign a one-year, $4.7 million deal to return this offseason. Rhodes added that the Colts have allowed him to be himself and play within a style that gives him confidence.

“They just allow me to play my ball,” Rhodes said via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan. “Like I’ve said and like I’ve known before, I’ve been in the league eight years, I’ve played almost everything, it was just that they allowed me to be confident within myself, play myself, play football, be free and be myself – allowing me to just be confident and be strong.”

Jaguars

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Florida WR Kadarius Toney has upcoming virtual meetings with the Jaguars.

Texans

North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome has met with virtually every team so far except for the Cowboys, Texans, Falcons and Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Titans

New Titans S Matthias Farley said he’s excited to team up with fellow recently signed DT Denico Autry.

“I am really excited to play with Denico,” Farley said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “He has a super high motor, a high character guy, he demands a lot from those around him. He’s an energy guy who has made big plays, and he is super humble. Being around a guy like that is inspiring, and I am really excited to be his teammate again.” Farley is hopeful to compete for a starting role opposite of S Kevin Byard after the organization parted ways with Kenny Vaccaro. “It’s a huge opportunity,” Farley said. “I am excited to get in the locker room and to meet everybody, and serve.”