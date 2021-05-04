AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Per the Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Colts’ scouting staff talked about what drew them to the players they selected. Area scout Chad Henry said first-round DE Kwity Paye was one of the five best players he’s ever scouted from a character standpoint in 24 years on the job.

said first-round DE was one of the five best players he’s ever scouted from a character standpoint in 24 years on the job. Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown nicknamed second-round DL Dayo Odeyingbo the “human hurricane” and added his effort and versatility stood out. Odeyingbo regularly played most of the 80-85 snaps Vanderbilt had per game and would run gassers at the end of practice with the linebackers and defensive backs. The Colts envision Odeyingbo as a left defensive end who can rush from inside on third down in the same mold as former Giants DE Justin Tuck .

nicknamed second-round DL the “human hurricane” and added his effort and versatility stood out. Odeyingbo regularly played most of the 80-85 snaps Vanderbilt had per game and would run gassers at the end of practice with the linebackers and defensive backs. The Colts envision Odeyingbo as a left defensive end who can rush from inside on third down in the same mold as former Giants DE . Multiple Colts personnel guys cited speed as the main draw for fourth-round TE Kylen Granson , who has a shot to step in and replace Trey Burton as the “F” tight end.

, who has a shot to step in and replace as the “F” tight end. Colts sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger impressed the team with his interviews, per area scout Anthony Coughlan : “He’s got the ‘It’ factor. To me, it’s just the physical and mental toughness, the drive when it gets hard. Just find a way to gut it out and win, and he’s done that time after time there.”

impressed the team with his interviews, per area scout : “He’s got the ‘It’ factor. To me, it’s just the physical and mental toughness, the drive when it gets hard. Just find a way to gut it out and win, and he’s done that time after time there.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the agents and medical professionals around Paye determined that his heart issue was just a scare and worked to see him fully cleared in time for Indianapolis to select him in the first round.

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder mentions sources from other teams told him the Rams were one of multiple teams that were eyeing Odeyingbo in the second round even though he might have to redshirt as a rookie due to an Achilles injury. Los Angeles picked two spots behind the Colts.

Holder adds that he was led to believe by the Colts that even if there wasn’t a run on tackles ahead of them in the second round, they still might have leaned toward Odeyingbo.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports the Colts were not interested in signing new Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard says the team was unsure which prospects could have been true left tackles and therefore went after the two pass-rushing prospects they identified as first-round talents. (Sirius XM NFL Radio)

Jaguars

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars interest in new Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva cooled when they franchised OT Cam Robinson .

cooled when they franchised OT . Jaguars’ UDFA Kenny Randall will receive $120,000 total guaranteed, $100,000 of his first-year base salary, and a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans’ director of pro personnel Rob Kisiel will no longer be with the organization following the draft.

will no longer be with the organization following the draft. According to Wilson, the Texans hired former Patriots’ pro scout Ronnie McGill prior to the draft.

prior to the draft. Texans’ UDFA WR Damon Hazelton‘s contract includes $37,500 guaranteed, a $12,500 signing bonus, and $25,000 of his first-year base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

The Titans released a statement after fourth-round pick LB Rashad Weaver was charged with simple assault by the Pittsburgh Police Department.

“We were made aware of this news this morning,” the Titans said in a statement Monday, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league.”

Albert Breer of SI notes that the Titans were comfortable drafting someone with medical concerns, as they did with CB Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech. This is due in part to their past selection of DE Jeffery Simmons , who was able to return from his pre-draft injury in an explosive fashion.

out of Virginia Tech. This is due in part to their past selection of DE , who was able to return from his pre-draft injury in an explosive fashion. Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Titans to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for the loss of TE Jonnu Smith .

. Titans’ UDFA DT Naquan Jones signed a contract that includes $45,000 total guaranteed, $35,000 of his first-year salary guaranteed, and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)