AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Colts sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger took first-team reps on Tuesday.

took first-team reps on Tuesday. Colts HC Frank Reich said Ehinger and QB Jacob Eason will split time with the first team during this week’s joint practices with Carolina. (Mike Wells)

said Ehinger and QB will split time with the first team during this week’s joint practices with Carolina. (Mike Wells) Reich mentioned Ehlinger getting more first-team reps doesn’t mean Eason hasn’t impressed: “Really, that wasn’t Jacob doing anything wrong. This is a meritocracy, and Sam’s looked good, so we decided to split it up. The good news is they both looked sharp today … we’ll continue to split those reps up.” (Keefer)

Both Colts QB Carson Wentz and G Quenton Nelson were without walking boots and in attedance at practice on Tuesday. (Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars passing game coordinator and QB coach Brian Schottenheimer believes TE Tim Tebow’s experience at quarterback is helping him in his transition to tight end.

“You see the football mind, you see how he sees the game from the quarterback’s point of view,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “There was a play a couple of days ago in the red zone where I think it was C.J. [Beathard] broke out and scrambled left and the first guy that saw it was Tim and we threw him a touchdown pass. Why is that? Well, he has played the position — he has stood back there and seen, ‘Oh well he is moving this direction, I have to go with him.’ It is going to be fun to watch him compete In the preseason as well.”

Jaguars DT Malcom Brown said of the team wanting to stop the run in 2021: “We all want to stop the run. That’s off the rip. We’re trying to build that chemistry and see how we play together. Any NFL team on defense, we’re predicated on stopping the run. If teams can run and pass at the same time, it’s hard to stop both….” (John Oehser)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said he doesn’t expect QB Deshaun Watson to play in this week’s preseason game vs. Green Bay. (SportsRadio 610)

Titans

Titans S Kevin Byard said there are many reasons why the defense disappointed last year.

“Honestly, I think it was a multitude of a lot of different things.” Byard said, via Touchdown Wire. “Personnel at times. I think a lot of it had to do with a lack of coordination within the defense. If it was the pass rush, and the coverage on the back end. I think one of the biggest issues last year were our third-down woes. When you talk about being a great defense, great defenses are great on third downs. When it’s third-and-medium, third-and-long, as a defense in this room, we are supposed to win in that scenario. Last season, too many times, we didn’t get off the field on third-and-long. When that happens, you get longer drives by the offense, more yards, and more points. So, I think as a defense this year, that’s been our biggest emphasis — being coordinated on third down with the pass rush and the secondary. If we can get off the field on third down better than last year, our defensive stats are going to rise dramatically. I hope that will take us over the top with the explosive offense we have.”

Byard explained that he hopes to have more chances to force turnovers this year.

“The No. 1 stat for a DB is interceptions, as far as what people look at. And that’s super-important. I’m a big believer in turning the ball over. The more turnovers you get, the better you are as a defense. Last year, the opportunities weren’t there as much. I still had seven pass deflections, which is pretty high. I led the defense in tackles, which usually isn’t a good thing when a safety leads the team in tackles, but I’m just doing what I can to help my defense. If I need to get a guy on the ground, I’m going to get a guy on the ground. I’m just hoping that with a great pass rush, and being really great on third down, those opportunities will come. Honestly, I’m not concerned about the numbers as far as interceptions. I’ve always been a guy who gets interceptions. I had 19 picks in college, and 18 in my NFL career.