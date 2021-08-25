AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts Colts second-round DE Dayo Odeyingbo is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in January, same as LT Eric Fisher. Colts HC Frank Reich believes the two are progressing well together and are at similar stages in their recovery. “He’s making good progress considering where he was with Fisher,’’ Reich said via Fox59. “I think everything is kind of paralleling the course. We feel very optimistic and positive about what he’s doing. “I was just saying . . . to Chris yesterday, ‘Man, I just want to see that next step for him, too.’ I think we’re getting close, but he’s making good progress.’’ ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Colts and Saints also put waiver claims on Patriots TE Kahale Warring , but New England had a higher priority.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said WR Marvin Jones suffered an AC sprain while diving for a reception in Monday’s preseason game but is expected to be ready for Week 1. (Cameron Wolfe)

and remains open: “My respect for Gardner has been well-documented; he’s a warrior … I like C.J. as a person. He’s got a nice release. The ball gets out fast. He has played well, so yes … that’s open as well….” (John Oehser) Meyer said first-round RB Travis Etienne‘s season-ending Lisfranc injury was a “shot to the jaw” and they are still determining how to address the position: “A shot to the jaw. He was coming on in practice; you saw his big-play ability. It’s a tough injury. How do we fill that? We’re still having that conversation.” (John Oehser)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said QB Tyrod Taylor‘s lack of designed runs this preseason is a “game plan deal” dependent on the teams’ opponent: “We’re not asking him to run, but we know when the balls is in his hands in a passing situation, he’s mobile enough to get out of trouble.” (Aaron Reiss)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry was able to ramp up his participation in the team’s training camp this week, while taking part in full team drills. Henry said it felt good to be a full participant and get back into the groove.

“Knocking some of the rust off,” Henry said, via the Tennessean. “Just getting out there and running with speed. It’s good to be back practicing and getting in the swing of things.”

Henry added that he’s grateful to be recognized as an All-Pro and one of the best players in the league, including being ranked as the No. 10 player on the NFL’s Top 100 Players.

“It’s always great to have that respect from your peers,” Henry said. “For them to look at me as one of the top players in the league, I greatly appreciate it. There are so many great players. For me to be mentioned, I’m honored and thankful.“