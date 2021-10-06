AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Per ESPN’s Seth Walder, in a survey of NFL analytics staffers, the Colts got some credit as one of the more analytically-inclined organizations: “I hear the Colts do some interesting things with game management. I hear [HC Frank Reich] is really into it and those guys are really involved.”
Jaguars
- Reactions in the NFL to Jaguars HC Urban Meyer‘s actions this past weekend haven’t been directed at his actions with the woman in the photos and videos, but at the fact that he stayed behind in Ohio and didn’t fly back with the team.
- While skeevy and immoral, Meyer’s actions with the woman affect his family, not his team. Staying behind does call into question Meyer’s commitment to turning things around for the 0-4 Jaguars. One NFL pro personnel director told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo: “That’s the biggest concern from the standpoint of him keeping his job. What he does on his own time is his own business, I guess, as long as he isn’t breaking the law. I try not to be the moral police.”
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes that, assuming Meyer’s contract with the team contained the standard, vaguely-worded morals clause, the Jaguars could have standing to fire him and not pay the remainder of his contract.
- Florio says the sense in league circles is Meyer is making $10 million a year on a five or six-year contract. The coach would undoubtedly dispute it if the Jaguars tried to void his deal by firing him for cause, but that dispute would be decided by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, per Florio.
- Per ESPN’s Seth Walder, in a survey of NFL analytics staffers, the Jaguars got some credit as one of the more analytically inclined organizations, though there were questions about how much influence the department has: “I considered Jacksonville for another team but having people in the area doesn’t mean much if it’s Urban Meyer’s show. See that as a mess where they don’t seem to know what they’re doing unfortunately. … They clearly have a divide in the building. I don’t understand why anybody puts a big investment in this stuff and then also entrust the most key roles with folks who don’t want to have anything to do with it.”
- According to NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Meyer held a meeting for the entire team and apologized on Wednesday morning. He told them he’s always cared about “two things;” his family and “wife of 37 years,” and his players. And he’s “embarrassed them both” by his recent actions.
- Meyer mentioned that he’s received a “loud and clear” message from Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan. (Mark Long)
- Meyer said he’s had multiple conversations with Khan but hasn’t received any fines. (Mike DiRocco)
- Regarding Meyer electing against flying home with the team from Cincinnati, the coach believes it was best for everyone to “clear their head”: “I thought at the time it was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Meyer said he has not considered resigning from his position. (Adam Beasley)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said the return of veteran WR Danny Amendola to the lineup is why they made the surprising move to cut WR Anthony Miller: “We feel like with Danny back, same position. Only room for one of those guys. We feel like that is the best thing moving forward.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said DT Ross Blacklock (COVID-19) is not expected to return for Week 5. (Aaron Wilson)
- Regarding recently activated LB Zach Cunningham, Culley said the linebacker is not expected to play in Week 5. (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley also doesn’t expect WR Nico Collins (shoulder) to return from injured reserve for a few more weeks. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Texans working out three receivers on Tuesday including Omar Bayless, Damon Hazelton, and Matthew Sexton. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Per ESPN’s Seth Walder, in a survey of NFL analytics staffers, the Titans were dinged again as one of the organizations that embraces analytics the least. They have just one staffer in their analytics department.
- Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, while WR Julio Jones (hamstring) was out. (Doug Kyed)
- The Titans brought in DT Akeem Spence for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
