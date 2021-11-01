AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- According to ESPN’s Mike Wells, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will miss Thursday’s game with a concussion.
- Colts QB Carson Wentz said that his turnovers is what caused the team to lose the game. “I felt like I beat us at the end of the game with those turnovers.” (Joel Erickson)
- Colts HC Frank Reich also shouldered some blame for calling a screen pass when Wentz was throwing out of his own endzone that was picked off: “One hundred percent my fault. That was a bad call … I’ve been around too long to know you don’t call a screen backed up in that situation.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts DE Tyquan Lewis‘ knee injury is to his patellar tendon. (Erickson)
Jaguars
- Jaguars LB Myles Jack was upset by the team’s loss in Seattle: “It’s embarrassing and it’s not anything that anyone wants to be a part of. You know what I mean?” (Jaguars.com)
- Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said the team will take RB James Robinson day-to-day with his heel injury, while C Brandon Linder is still out. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that the Chiefs should trade for Texans WR Chris Conley and bring him back to Kansas City, hinting that Houston would be willing to part with the veteran.
- Texans HC David Culley believes OT Laremy Tunsil is “close to coming back” from thumb surgery. (Aaron Reiss)
- However, Aaron Wilson reports Tunsil won’t be designated to return off IR soon.
- Culley mentioned the team will make a decision on whether to activate QB Tyrod Taylor by the end of the week. (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said RB Derrick Henry will have surgery on Tuesday morning: “I know that Derrick is going to work extremely hard to get back and help this football team.” (Mike Giardi)
- Vrabel mentioned he wouldn’t rule out the chance that Henry could return this year: “There’s absolutely there’s a chance.” (Adam Beasley)
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Henry’s timeline is 6-10 weeks.
- Vrabel expressed confidence in backup RB Jeremy McNichols: “He’s always done whatever the football team has asked of him.” (Giardi)
- Veteran RB Adrian Peterson said he’s excited to get started with Tennessee: “The workout was good. It feels good to get back into football movement and to sign with a contender. We have big shoes to fill for Derrick Henry who I feel was the front runner for MVP, but I’m looking forward to contributing to the running back room and helping the Titans to win the division and to chase the ultimate goal of winning a championship.” (Josina Anderson)
