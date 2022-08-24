AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Derrick Henry

Colts

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts do not believe DE Kwity Paye suffered a serious knee injury in practice Wednesday but will undergo further testing.

The Colts confirmed that C Ryan Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss five days as he recovers. (PFT)

Jaguars

The Jaguars have no kickers on their roster after letting go of K Ryan Santoso, but they put in a waiver claim on K James McCourt, whose kicking power has drawn praise from HC Doug Pederson.

“It’s impressive. That part of it you like,” Pederson said of McCourt. “And, obviously, the consistency is what you look for in kickers. And it’ll be a good opportunity for him and then for us to keep going through the process. We’ve still got a little bit of time here before kicks mean something. But it’ll be a good opportunity for him.”

Texans

Texans RT Tytus Howard on playing at his natural position: “It feels good. I was just telling them I’m excited to get out there and prove that I’m one of the best in the league. I think this season is going to be a good testimony to show you all that I’m one of the best.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry is spending time working out in a sandpit in order to regain his strength. Henry fell short of 1,000 rushing yards due to injury last season but feels that HC Mike Vrabel had his best interest in mind during the recovery process and continues to now as he enters the season.

“It’s real, now,” Henry said, via Mike Kaye. “It gets you tired. I love it. I feel like it gets me in shape. When the guys come over there and join me and run, they see why I’m so tired. I’m always hunched over. It’s just good work. That’s why Coach Vrabel has me on this plan. So, when it’s time to go, I’m ready to go. When they need me to answer, I’m there to answer. Whether it’s the first quarter, second, third, or fourth, I’m just willing to go out there and make plays and do whatever I can to help the team.”

“When I’m not here, I’m working out,” Henry continued. “When I’m here, I’m working out — running — so I’m always trying to be in shape and be ready when that time comes. I usually get some good work in before the season starts — it’s the last week of preseason. Then, we do a lot of walkthroughs and stuff like that. [Running backs coach Tony Dews] does a good job of making sure that we’re ready — in any type of way, whatever run it is — we’re seeing and getting north and south. I feel like it’s good, restricted running. You really have to dig and get your legs burning. And definitely, if you aren’t in shape, it’s going to get you.”