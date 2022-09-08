AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard said he wants to make the “right decision” for the team in Week 1 given he’s dealing with a lingering back injury: “I don’t wanna go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock n roll, I’ll be ready to rock n roll. Me as a competitor, I want to be out there if I can. So I just want to make sure I make the right decision.” (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson feels that the team got younger and made beneficial additions over the offseason.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re younger this time around for me, which I like,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire. “The guys understand, too, the new additions to the team are all guys that can help us. They’re here for a reason. It’s unfortunate that the team they were on probably had to let them go, but it’s fortunate for us that we got them. We’re excited to work with these guys.”

Pederson added that players must continue to prove that they are worthy of a role.

“They understand that it’s a process for them, too. They can’t just exhale that sigh of relief like, ‘I’ve made it.’ They’ve got to continue to work and prove that they can still hold a job next week. I think it’s the practice squad guys that it’s on a week-to-week basis, but it’s a good group, I’m excited to work with these guys, it’s an energetic bunch. We’ve got a sprinkle of veterans in there, too, so that’s good, too.”

Texans

Texans OC Pep Hamilton said fitting recently signed TE O.J. Howard into their system is “still a work in progress.” (Brooks Kubena)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is looking forward to putting last year behind him and making a statement this season.

“I have a burning fire inside of me, there’s no question about that,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “But at this point, it’s a new season. What happened last year doesn’t matter. But, no doubt, there’s a passion and a fire burning. (What happened last year) has been behind me. The past is the past. It’s a fuel, it’s a fire inside of me. But the past is the past and I am ready for this year.” Tannehill expressed his confidence in the team’s supporting cast around him and believes they are starting to gel together. “I’m excited about our guys,” Tannehill said. “We’ve had a good camp. Guys are playing with a lot of confidence, feeling healthy. Oure guys are playing well, they’re playing together. They’re growing together each and every day and I have a lot of confidence in them in front of me.” Tannehill addressed the uncertainty regarding the future, especially after the team took third-round QB Malik Willis, and said he plays every season as if it was his last. “I am focused on this year, and really looking forward to getting back on the field, competing, at home, in front of our fans, on our home field and attacking this 2022 season,” Tannehill said. “I attack every season like it is going to be your last – you never know what is going to happen, whether it’s physically or something else. (The start of a new season) is exciting. You get those butterflies, first week of the year. It’s been a long build-up through spring, through training camp and now you are finally getting to lay it on the line with your brothers out there. So there’s no doubt it’s an exciting feeling and I am looking forward to it.”