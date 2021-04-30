AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Tim Tebow

Colts

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard says that it was easy for the team to decide on DE Kwity Paye in the draft: “I’ve made some pretty easy picks, where you just knew. … Pulling the card of Kwity Paye was very easy. He’s for everything we stand for.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first-round RB Travis Etienne said he was hoping to be selected by Jacksonville after they drafted Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence.

“I was secretly rooting for Jacksonville. I did have it in the back of my mind that I might have a chance to reunite with Trev,” Etienne said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “For it to come full circle, I’m just happy, excited and blessed. Being his teammate for three years, we’ve really built that camaraderie. I don’t have to work on getting to know somebody else.”

Etienne added that he knows Lawrence “inside and out” and plans to bring the same mentality from college into the Jaguars organization.

“I know Trev inside and out. It will be a great feeling. We’re going out there with the same common goal, so there will be great things to happen on that field.” Etienne believes his ability as a three-down running back helped solidify himself as a first-round pick. “The way the game’s going in the modern-day era at the running-back position you have to be a three-down back,” Etienne said. “Those checkdown yards really go a long way, and I feel like that really has helped me solidify my pick in the first round. That helped me get to where I’m at today.”

Meyer says he sees running backs James Robinson and Carlos Hyde as a one-two punch while Travis Etienne could serve as the third-down back: “We wanna be Top-8 in the league… and with James Robinson, Hyde and Etienne, we think we’re there” (Mia O’Brien)

Tim Tebow

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke confirmed that Tim Tebow came in for a workout “several weeks ago” as a tight end. However, their current focus is on the remaining 2021 NFL Draft and revisit free-agency afterward.

“He did come in for a workout several weeks ago or whatever that was,” Baalke said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “He worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”