AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said the team wants to go young at quarterback and find their guy in the draft.

“We’re looking for the future guy, and we want the guy that can be there for the next 10 years. After Philip’s (Rivers) year, I wanted to go young. I was, ‘Let’s go young. Let’s grow our own. It’s time,’” Irsay said, via Colts Wire. “It was great having Philip the one year and he was very successful and exceeded our expectations, but [we] knew it was a short-term thing. I really wanted to go young and drafting our own and finding our own that way.’’

Indianapolis hasn’t outright dismissed the idea of adding Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, but they seem to want to focus on the draft to overhaul their roster.

“You’re always looking at salary cap, draft picks, which are like gold,’’ Irsay said. “Our belief and my belief is you build through the draft. The draft is your pipeline for success or failure.’’

Irsay believes the first three rounds of the draft in particular is where the foundation of the roster is built.

“You have to have the quarterback, but to go where you want to go, everyone knows you need more than the quarterback,” Irsay said. “And you have to find the way to get that ‘more.’ And the best way to find it is in the top three (rounds) in the draft. Those first three rounds, you start giving away those gold nuggets…oh boy, I tell ya. Also, making sure salary cap-wise you can be in a [good] position.’’

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida QB Anthony Richardson has multiple visits scheduled including with the Colts.

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan feels that his team has finally found the recipe for success in the NFL.

“The vibe I get (around this week’s meetings) is I think we’ve cracked the code,” Khan said, via Jaguars.com. “We have a great head coach, we have a great general manager, and we have a great quarterback. That’s the trifecta for success in the NFL.”

“The players believed in each other,” Khan added. “They believed in the coaches and they believed they were destined to win.” Khan also believes that the team’s prime-time appearance against the Titans was critical in showing the nation that the team is ready to regularly contend for the playoffs. “We hadn’t had a prime-time game in my ownership,” Khan said. “We hadn’t earned it. We didn’t deserve it. Here, we earned it. We deserve it. So, we get two in a row. Both of them are packed, including standing-room-only tickets. Then to see the fans at both of the games hanging in. We’re down 27-0 and no one leaves. That shows the enthusiasm, the belief the fans had. I know it made a huge difference for Trevor. He looked up and saw no one had left. There was a huge vote of confidence in him. I think it’s taken a while, but I’m glad it’s happening. I’m glad for all the fans.” Titans Aaron Wilson reports that Florida QB Anthony Richardson has multiple visits scheduled including one with the Titans.

has multiple visits scheduled including one with the Titans. UT-Chattanooga DT Devonnsha Maxwell has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Titans, though it won’t count toward the 30 limit as he’s a local prospect. (Tony Pauline)

has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Titans, though it won’t count toward the 30 limit as he’s a local prospect. (Tony Pauline) The Titans met with TCU WR Quentin Johnston before his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)