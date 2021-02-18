AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Quarterback was the biggest question mark for the Colts this offseason, as they have a strong roster that just needs strong quarterback play to morph into a potential contender. Indianapolis was linked to a number of different options before trading for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, but Colts LB Darius Leonard — the quarterback of the defense — said before the trade that he cared less about the process and more about the end result of getting someone in who can lead them to wins.

“I watch it, but I don’t get emotionally invested in it because I honestly don’t care who’s the quarterback as long as the quarterback comes in with the right mentality and they’re gonna help us win ball games,” Leonard said in a radio interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I don’t care if he’s young. I don’t care if he’s old. I don’t care if he’s well-known or not. If you’re going to come in and put the team first and help us win ball games, come on down to the Indianapolis Colts.”

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer says the trade compensation didn’t change much from when the Colts first reached out to the Eagles and they believe the 2021 third and conditional 2022 second they paid for Wentz was a fair price. They also didn’t feel like they could wait until the draft with the No. 21 pick in the first round.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is reportedly “fired up” about the move. Keefer adds Colts HC Frank Reich was instrumental in adding Wentz, as he was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2017 when Wentz was playing at his highest level.

Wentz has a $10 million roster bonus due the third day of the league year that Indianapolis will pick up in addition to his $15.4 million base salary for 2021 that is fully guaranteed. (Field Yates)

In 2022, Wentz has a $22 million base salary of which $15 million is guaranteed, plus a $1,000 roster bonus.

In 2023, Wentz has a $20 million salary and $5 million roster bonus, and in 2023 he has a $21 million salary and $5 million roster bonus.

Wentz is set to count $25.4 million, $22 million, $25 million and $26 million against the cap for the duration of his contract.

