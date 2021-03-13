AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Colts

  • Jeremy Fowler reports that Colts’ free-agent RB Marlon Mack intends on entering the open market and is is “progressing well” with his rehab from a torn Achilles. He expects to be “full go” for training camp. 
  • Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)

Titans

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments