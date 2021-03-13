AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Colts’ free-agent RB Marlon Mack intends on entering the open market and is is “progressing well” with his rehab from a torn Achilles. He expects to be “full go” for training camp.
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
Jaguars
- Michael DiRocco of ESPN writes that new Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer appears to be less than impressed by the team’s tight end unit: “That’s a room that’s going to have to be rebuilt in some ways.”
- DiRocco suggests that the team could improve in this area by signing TE Hunter Henry, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Gerald Everett, or TE Kyle Rudolph.
- In the draft, DiRocco notes there are options available at tight end aside from Florida’s Kyle Pitts such as Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth, Boston College’s Hunter Long, Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble, and Miami’s Brevin Jordan.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com says that young players S Amani Hooker and CB Kristian Fulton made veterans like CB Malcolm Butler and S Kenny Vaccaro expendable this offseason.
- The Titans had a virtual predraft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton. (Justin Melo)