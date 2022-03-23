AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

New Colts QB Matt Ryan said that he still thinks he’s playing at “as high a level” as ever and has more time left in his career.

“I’ve said from the start, I’d like to play as long as I can,” Ryan said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I still feel I can play at as high a level as I ever have. As long as that is (the case) — nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly how long it’s going to be — as long as I feel good and feel like I can play well, I’m going to try and play.”

Ryan pointed to the longevity of Tom Brady and Drew Brees‘ careers as inspiration for him.

“I think Tom was like 43, Drew’s like 41. It definitely changes quickly, but I feel good,” Ryan said. “I feel like I’ve gotten into a space where I know how to take care of myself, I know what I need to do to train. … I feel great. I don’t feel like an old man.”

Ryan understands that he must “pull my weight” In Indianapolis and is eager to help them pursue a championship.

“I understand I’m one part of this wheel, I need to pull my weight and do my job really well, but it’s a pretty strong wheel that has been built,” Ryan said. “Whatever I need to do to help the guys achieve whatever the goals are of the team. For me that’s winning a championship and trying to do everything I can during my time left to go find a way to get that done.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Colts had some exploratory trade talks with the Browns for QB Baker Mayfield and the 49ers for QB Jimmy Garoppolo , but before trading for Ryan they were seriously considering bringing in a free agent to avoid having to give up a draft pick.

and the 49ers for QB , but before trading for Ryan they were seriously considering bringing in a free agent to avoid having to give up a draft pick. He adds Saints QB Jameis Winston is someone the team did a lot of homework on and was on the verge of bringing him in for a visit.

is someone the team did a lot of homework on and was on the verge of bringing him in for a visit. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports the Colts feel strongly about T Matt Pryor and G Danny Pinter as returning potential starters on their offensive line.

and G as returning potential starters on their offensive line. Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer had a private workout with the Colts. (Wilson)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Jaguars got some side-eye for the deal they gave WR Christian Kirk , as other executives felt it was too much for a good, not great, player and will make negotiations for them harder down the line.

, as other executives felt it was too much for a good, not great, player and will make negotiations for them harder down the line. Jaguars CB Darious Williams ‘ three-year, $30 million deal with Jacksonville includes $18 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $5.5 million guaranteed, $11 million guaranteed and $19 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ three-year, $30 million deal with Jacksonville includes $18 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $5.5 million guaranteed, $11 million guaranteed and $19 million. (Aaron Wilson) It also includes per-game active roster bonuses up to $500K annually, a $500,000 workout bonus annually, and up to $3 million in incentives for interceptions, playtime, and the Pro Bowl.

Titans

Titans TE Geoff Swaim ‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $1.65 million signing bonus, his $1.75 million salary is guaranteed and he can earn up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $1.65 million signing bonus, his $1.75 million salary is guaranteed and he can earn up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Wilson)