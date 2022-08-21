AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Phillip Lindsay is looking to carve out a role on the team’s crowded depth chart behind RB Jonathan Taylor and RB Nyheim Hines.

“For me it’s like when Nyheim’s out there doing his thing, you got JT out there, and then all of a sudden you have me that comes in and can just explode at any time,” Lindsay said, via the Indy Star. “For me I know that at any given second I can break for a long touchdown. That’s just how I’ve always done things. So I think I just bring another element that can help complement JT and Nyheim throughout this long season.”

Lindsay was once a Pro Bowl running back in Denver and he was one of Houston’s primary ball carriers. In Indianapolis, he’ll likely slot in as the third running back. Lindsay isn’t bothered by his role, adding that it takes a village to win a Super Bowl.

“That’s all a pride thing, and honestly, when you start getting hit 24/7 and stuff, it’s good to have other people to help you out,” Lindsay said. “It’s a long season, and in order for us to get where we want to get, and that’s to a Super Bowl, we all have to be firing on all cylinders. So at the end of the day, I’m gonna do what we have to do.”

Lindsay doesn’t feel like he has to prove his worth at this stage in his career, he’s just looking to stay true to himself and consistently put the best version of himself on the field possible on a weekly basis.

“I’ve played in the game for awhile, so it’s not like I’m trying to prove anything,” he said. “My only thing is to stay healthy and just be who I am, do what I do and that’s consistency. I’m a consistent person and that’s what I like to drive off of, being consistent.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had an incredible throw in the third preseason game against the Steelers that made the rounds on social media. But the former No. 1 pick is still battling bouts of inconsistency, as he missed two third-down throws before the viral sideline laser. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said it’s just a matter of Lawrence being a little antsy to start the game.

“In Trevor’s case, we’ve just got to get him to calm down early in the football game and settle in. There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we’ve seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he’s capable of doing it,” Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “It’s just a matter of just kind of taking a deep breath as he starts the game and settle in. But those are all things that we continue to work on. We’ve got a couple weeks left here in camp, and we’ll try to get better.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on G Aaron Brewer: “He is in a good place. He’s been consistent and shown improvements since last year.” (Jim Wyatt)