AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

The Colts will enter this offseason once again looking for a left tackle, just like last year. After the retirement of ten-year stalwart Anthony Castonzo, the Colts went with a band-aid solution by signing LT Eric Fisher after the Chiefs released him due to a torn Achilles. Indianapolis tends to approach the injury more aggressively than other teams and did get some solid flashes out of Fisher, though those were paired with struggles. Colts GM Chris Ballard said they’ll try to find a long-term solution but without a first-round pick, he acknowledged they might have to settle for a patch again.

“Let me say this about Eric: At the end, the pass pro things, he had some struggles,” Ballard said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “He fights his ass off to get back from an Achilles, ends up playing pretty decent football without an offseason, without being here. Really good in the run game. We’re asking him to do different things from a pass pro standpoint that he really didn’t get a chance to work on. I think Fish will tell you there’s moments … that he should be better. Fisher’s got a lot of good football left in him.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris is a candidate for the Colts DC position.

Jaguars

Mark Long of the Associated Press reports the word at the Senior Bowl is Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has been looking to hire an assistant GM so he can be more involved on the field with the players.

has been looking to hire an assistant GM so he can be more involved on the field with the players. According to SI.com’s John Shipley, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman and former Eagles HC Doug Pederson are represented by the same agency. Both have interviewed for positions with the Jaguars recently.

and former Eagles HC are represented by the same agency. Both have interviewed for positions with the Jaguars recently. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions there were persistent trade rumors about Jaguars LB Myles Jack this past year at the deadline and Jack is someone who could draw interest this offseason given he’s still relatively young and affordable.

Titans

In an interview with Jim Wyat of the team website, Titans GM Jon Robinson reiterated that they will take a big-picture view of the quarterback situation and not just judge Ryan Tannehill off of his three-interception performance in the playoffs.

“I think Ryan is a leader, I think Ryan is tough, I think Ryan has made a lot of great plays for us,” Robinson said. “He is our quarterback. I don’t know that there is a quarterback who stands in the pocket and looks down the barrel of a blitz and throws the ball as good as he does. I know he works extremely hard, loves his teammates, is competitive. He’s played a lot of good football.

“To have a micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player. I think you have to look at the scope of the body of work, and what he has done for this football team since he has been here.”