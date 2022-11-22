AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Todd Downing

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley is taking the blame for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ game-winning touchdown on Sunday: “Put that one on me as a play-caller…it never looks good when you let a guy walk in clean like that.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

The Jaguars worked out WR Kawaan Baker and WR Kian Schaffer-Baker. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel addressed OC Todd Downing‘s DUI arrest on Friday.

“I have spoken to Todd, and I have spoken to (Amy Adams Strunk), and (GM) Jon (Robinson) and I have been in communication with her, and with the league,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt. “The league has policies with regard to these incidents, and we’ll make sure that the league has all the information that they need.”

“I will say, however, that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community, and as coaches and players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates, to make great decisions,” Vrabel continued. “And we understand that. It’s something that we are going to take very seriously. We are going to gather all the information that we can, figure out what the next step is, and do our best to move forward.”

Vrabel noted that the rehab of LB Harold Landry is going well, but he won’t be returning until the 2023 season.

is going well, but he won’t be returning until the 2023 season. Vrabel added that C Ben Jones is still in concussion protocol. (Wyatt)

is still in concussion protocol. (Wyatt) The Titans designated K Caleb Shudak to return to practice from the PUP list.