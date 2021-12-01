AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Texans

Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich said DT DeForest Buckner (knee) is considered day-to-day and did not practice on Wednesday. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Buckner said he’s “feeling good” and expects to play in Week 13: “I plan on playing this Sunday.” (George Bremer)
- Buckner explained that he felt his knee hyperextended in Week 12 but was able to “tape it up” and play for the rest of the game: “Felt my knee go. Hyperextended it. Felt like I couldn’t even move my leg. Finally moved it, walked off the field. Sore, but not too crazy. Taped it up and played 2nd half.” (Mike Chappell)
- Reich said WR Parris Campbell is making progress but is “not ready” to make an official ruling on his status. (Erickson)
- Reich has not considered moving on from RB Nyheim Hines at punt returner: “Utmost confidence in him.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts OC Marcus Brady said the team has to involve TE Mo Alie-Cox more on offense but he also has to take advantage of opportunities when they come his way. (Erickson)
Jaguars
- Adam Beasley of ProFootballNetwork cites one source within the Jaguars who intimated HC Urban Meyer is already losing the locker room, calling his speeches repetitive: “It’s the same speech every week. Players think they’re listening to a coaching seminar.”
- Beasley’s sources said that Meyer “blames everyone else” for their 2-9 record and that several members of the coaching staff are “coaching scared” and receiving the brunt of the blame.
- According to Beasley, Meyer has an approach of it being “his way or the highway” regardless of results.
- Beasley is told that Jaguars’ players, hold GM Trent Baalke and his staff in high regard and believe the front office is building a good roster.
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said S Justin Reid (knee) will play in Week 13: “Back to business as usual.” (Aaron Reiss)
- Texans third-round WR Nico Collins feels he’s “improved a lot” this season and is still growing: “I think I have improved a lot, my route running. I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement. That comes with experience. I’m growing.” (Aaron Wilson)
