AFC Notes: Colts, Jets, Texans

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Colts GM Chris Ballard reached out to RB Jonathan Taylor ‘s camp to reinitiate contract negotiations.

Colts owner Jim Irsay discussed the deal on a conference call with reporters and admitted he thought the extension was done sooner than necessary. However, he thinks having Taylor under contract for four years is a win for both sides. (Mike Chappell)

Irsay added the Colts had been working toward mending fences with Taylor and his agent for weeks: "There was just a lot of work trying to mend the spirit and the heart. You go through difficult situations together and it gets tough." (Chappell)

It's clear the chance to pair Taylor with first-round QB Anthony Richardson weighed heavily in Indianapolis' decision-making process: "Boy, I want to tell ya it's exciting when you look at what you can do with a 21-year old quarterback like we have and a 24-year old running back like we have . . . looking at our future." (Chappell)

Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury and x-rays were negative. (Ian Rapoport)

Colts LB E.J. Speed was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Jets DT Quinnen Williams spoke about the hot start that his older brother LB Quincy Williams is off to this season in New York.

“To see that he’s having the start that he’s having now is super,” Quinnen Williams told The New York Post. “I know for him, it’s making his confidence get higher, making his spirit level get higher. Just giving him, I guess, the ammunition to say like, ‘I can be one of the best linebackers in this league for years to come.’ Not just this year.”

Texans DeMeco Ryans on QB C.J. Stroud : “Credit to him and the offense. Saw offense play more efficiently there.” ( HCon QB: “Credit to him and the offense. Saw offense play more efficiently there.” ( Aaron Wilson

Texans DT Kurt Hinish was fined $4,879 for unnecessary roughness from Week 4.