AFC Notes: Colts, Josh Allen, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.
- Although Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne said he has faith in interim HC Jeff Saturday, Wayne responded he undoubtedly would’ve been ecstatic to earn the interim head coach role: “Shit yeah.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Wayne added he was upset by former HC Frank Reich‘s dismissal and wouldn’t have accepted the WRs coach job last offseason if he knew Reich could be fired this season. (Erickson)
- Colts QB coach Scott Milanovich confirmed he turned down play-calling duties for the remainder of the season given he doesn’t think its the “right situation” for him: “Ultimately, it just wasn’t the right situation. I don’t think for me at the time and the and the team.” (Zak Keefer)
- Milanovich had high praise of Saturday taking over the interim role: “Jeff has done an amazing job and that’s undeniable… I can’t think of a harder situation for a guy that hasn’t been in the building every day to come into.” (Keefer)
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Michael DiRocco notes Jaguars OLB Josh Allen will be eligible for an extension this offseason and set to play out the final year of his deal in 2023 on the fifth-year option. However, Allen hasn’t been as dominant of a player as Jacksonville envisioned.
- DiRocco points out Allen has just three sacks in 10 games this season, though his pressure numbers have been very good and he’s been superb against the run.
- He notes Jacksonville could offer him a more mid-level deal and see if he’d take it, otherwise there’s a good chance he plays out his contract year and the two sides reassess after that.
Texans
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Panthers also placed a waiver claim on new Texans WR Amari Rodgers.
Titans
- Titans OC Todd Downing made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!