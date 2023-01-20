AFC Notes: Colts, Ravens, Calais Campbell, Titans, Ran Carthon

Colts

Jordan Schultz reports that Colts owner Jim Irsay believes interim HC Jeff Saturday has the capabilities of being a head coach, which is causing Indianapolis to be deliberate in their approach. If Saturday does indeed land the job, he will pick his own staff.

Ravens

Ravens’ veteran DT Calais Campbell is still deciding on his future in the NFL but admits it’ll be difficult to walk away from the game.

“I don’t think it would be wise to decide so quickly. I think you have to go through a process. So, I’m going to give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process and decide after that,” Campbell said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s official site. “This is definitely… It’s going to be hard to walk away, that’s for sure. So, we’ll see. I’ll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I’ll think. There’s a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process.”

Campbell feels like he was still making an impact this season and wants to continue being a difference-maker if he continues his career.

“I feel like I was still able to affect the ballgames, and that’s important,” Campbell said. “I don’t want to be a guy out here that’s not affecting the ballgames, just being a guy. So, that matters to me to decide if I’m going to continue playing or not because I want to make sure that I’m going to be confident that I can go out there and be a difference maker and not just being a guy. I think that wouldn’t do justice to my career and my legacy if I go out there and become less than what I’ve been. So, that’s something I have to weigh, but this year I think I was on par to the standard of excellence that I hold myself to.” Campbell added that he wants to reach 100 career sacks after finishing this season stuck at 99. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t [a factor],” Campbell said. “I had plenty of opportunities to get it this year and didn’t get it done. … I had the guy in my arms a couple times, and just missed him. So, I guess it’s not the top of the list, but it’s something I really want.”

Titans

Titans’ new GM Ran Carthon said that working with HC Mike Vrabel is at the “top of my to-do list” and stressed that his “No. 1 priority” is learning the coach’s systems. (Kimberly A. Martin)

Carthon added that he doesn't intend on completely overhauling the roster.

Carthon intends on collaborating with Vrabel to build the roster in the coach’s vision: “Collaboration truly works. I could be the greatest talent evaluator of all time, but we have to find players that fit with what Mike Vrabel wants.” (Jim Wyatt)

wants.” (Jim Wyatt) Vrabel thinks that recently hired DC Jim Schwartz is a “great fit” for their defense. (Jim Wyatt)

is a “great fit” for their defense. (Jim Wyatt) As for their offensive coordinator job, Vrabel said they want a leader who can connect with his players: “We want an OC that can lead and connect with players… We gotta score some points.” (Jim Wyatt)