AFC Notes: Colts, Ravens, Steelers

Colts
- ESPN’s Mike Wells lists Colts CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Marlon Mack and DL Denico Autry as pending free agents who will likely find bigger contracts elsewhere.
- Wells adds the Colts will likely let WR T.Y. Hilton test the market before potentially bringing him back. On defense, S Malik Hooker and LB Anthony Walker have younger players coming up behind them and don’t have starting roles to come back to.
- Wells thinks the Colts could try and bring back DE Justin Houston and TE Trey Burton for 2021.
- Army LB John Rhattigan has spoken recently with the Colts. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that so far the Ravens have resisted cutting DT Brandon Williams to create $7.5 million in cap savings because of how much they value his run defense and leadership. Baltimore’s run defense has struggled in the past when the 32-year-old nose tackle has been out of the lineup.
- However, Zrebiec notes the Ravens might have no choice but to cut Williams in order to have some flexibility this offseason, especially if the cap doesn’t go up more or they lose their grievance against Earl Thomas.
- Zrebiec says calling a release for Williams a “last resort” is too strong but it’s definitely something the team would rather not do.
- Zrebiec hasn’t heard much optimism in Ravens circles that they’ll be able to retain either OLB Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue. Franchise-tagging either one — $20 million for Judon, $15 million for Ngakoue — would wipe out their cap space and both could probably get more in free agency than what Baltimore is willing to offer.
- If he doesn’t retire, former Packers OT Rick Wagner is an option to come back to the Ravens as a one-year stopgap at right tackle if Orlando Brown is traded, per Zrebiec.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora highlights Ravens G Bradley Bozeman, who the team could shift over to center this offseason, as a potential extension priority.
- The Ravens announced they promoted senior assistant/RB coach Craig Ver Steeg to full-time RB coach.
Steelers
- NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala says the Steelers still haven’t reached out to QB Ben Roethlisberger to set up a meeting to figure out what to do with his contract.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports there aren’t direct marching orders from ownership on how to proceed with the situation regarding Roethlisberger.
- ESPN’s Brooke Pryor mentions how the team is internally high on QB Mason Rudolph and believes he could lead the franchise if he continues to show progress under OC Mike Canada.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is away from the team facility. The coaching staff was sent home last week after a couple of positive tests.