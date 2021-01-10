AFC Notes: Colts, Steelers, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that he wants QB Philip Rivers to be back as their starter next year, but he admitted that they haven’t discussed it internally yet.

“As I sit here right now, yes, I want Philip Rivers to be my starting quarterback next year,” Reich said. “… I think Philip still has a lot of good football (left).”

“Yes, that could change. It’s the NFL,” Reich added. “This isn’t a one-man show. We have to do what’s best for the team, and as an organization as we sit down and talk about Philip, what other options are out there, that will all get discussed. But I think what I’m really proud of for Philip, he earned the right to be in that discussion.”

Reich mentioned that LT Anthony Castonzo hasn’t talked to him about his future, but Castonzo intended to play in 2021 and hasn’t indicated that anything has changed. (Stephen Holder)

Per the Athletic's Stephen Holder, Colts S Khari Willis said he played through a rib injury in addition to his concussion and shoulder issues this year: "I had some broken ribs or whatever, but my body feels fine."

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox revealed he played through a chondral defect in his knee this season. (Kevin Bowen)

Colts LB Anthony Walker was hesitant about his future in Indianapolis, as his contract is expiring and his snap count fell down the stretch: "It's a tough business we're in. Definitely made some great relationships here in Indy. Don't know what the future holds, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there." (Joel Erickson)

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the Lions are still exploring the possibility of luring Steelers GM Kevin Colbert despite it being a longshot he leaves Pittsburgh.

